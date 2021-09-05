Toto Wolff Don’t Expect Lewis and Max Clash

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton start from the front row in Zandvoort. Mercedes team leader Toto Wolff believes that in Sunday’s race they will be able to avoid repeating the situation that took place at Silverstone, when two title contenders clashed in a head-to-head battle for the race lead.

Toto Wolff: “I think that the two contenders for the title in the remaining races of the season will increasingly fight each other wheel to wheel. I guess we shouldn’t expect this fight to end in an incident every time.

It’s about confronting the best riders who understand that every win counts. They will fight with all their might, but honestly. I believe it is time to stop referencing the Silverstone incident, as we will see them fight wheel to wheel more than once this season.

Race start? We did not discuss strategy with our riders as to how they should act in the first or second corner. The riders will discuss the different options with the engineers, but we don’t need to be reminded how to pilot the car or how high the stakes are, as everyone knows that. ”

Toto Wolff commented on the rumors, according to which, he is blocking the signing of Alex Elbon’s contract with the Williams team, since Albon is a Red Bull racer, and the Williams cars are equipped with Mercedes power plants.

“Albon deserves a place in Formula 1,” Toto replied. “However, it is difficult to imagine a situation in which a 100% Red Bull driver is piloting a car with a Mercedes power plant. We will be happy to work with Alex, but only if Red Bull completely releases him from his contract.

On the other hand, we support Nick de Vries and are negotiating with Williams to get him a place in the team. Various options are possible. “