Toto Wolff Everyone wants to be ahead

Before the start of the Dutch Grand Prix, the head of the Mercedes team, Toto Wolff, was asked if Lewis Hamilton thought about the collision that happened between him and Max Verstappen on the first round of the British Grand Prix.

Toto Wolff: “I don’t think Lewis now remembers what happened between him and Max at Silverstone. It is not the first time that they start together from the first row, they are both professionals, and neither of them wants to leave the race already on the first lap, as this will hurt the chances in the championship. On the other hand, each of them, of course, wants to be ahead.

On Saturday, I was impressed by how Lewis worked in qualifying. On Friday, he missed the second training session and said that he needed time to get comfortable on the local track. Perhaps, if he drove a little more laps, he still would have won pole position, but that is, that is.

If after the start we are both cars immediately behind Max, then we will try to beat Red Bull Racing through strategy, but Pierre Gasly, who starts from fourth place, can intervene. And, of course, a lot depends on how Max himself works in the first meters of the distance.

The local fans are simply amazing, they support us too – of course, not like their compatriot Max Verstappen, but still it is very pleasant to hear their cheers! “