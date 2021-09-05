Toto Wolff: The opponents worked flawlessly

Finishing in second and third places in the Netherlands, Mercedes strengthened the lead in the Constructors’ Cup, but Lewis Hamilton lost the lead in the individual competition to Max Verstappen. The results of the weekend were summed up by the head of the Mercedes team Toto Wolff.

Q: Toto, Mercedes did everything to create pressure for Max Verstappen, but the opponent was out of reach, right?

Toto Wolff: Exactly. If the opponent has the fastest car, it is quite difficult to outplay him through strategy. Honor and praise to Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing, they worked flawlessly today.

Q: Lewis Hamilton also showed an impressive pace, why did you decide to call him so early for the first pit stop?

Toto Wolff: It seemed to us that there is an opportunity to carry out the so-called “pruning” …

Question But Lewis returned to the track behind three laps and was forced to break through!

Toto Wolff: Yes, we have not chosen the best moment, but it is always easy to reason after the fact. In any case, we did not expect that Max will get Hard tires, we expected to put pressure on him at an early stage of the race, but that is what it is.

Q: After the second pit stop, Lewis said that he expected other tires – Hard, not Medium.

Toto Wolff: Hard was a risky option. Yes, we saw that this line-up is working well for Ferrari, but we ourselves did not go with it on Friday.

Question: What can you say about Valtteri? At some point, it seemed that he could win the race and close the gap with Max and Lewis in the individual competition, but then for some reason he lost the pace.

Toto Wolff: His tires lost efficiency, which made Valtteri unable to stay ahead of Max and Lewis. The option with a single pit stop was impossible for us.

Question Obviously, in the team you will discuss why Valtteri still decided to show the fastest lap? Yes, Lewis drove faster on the last lap, but shortly before that we all wondered why Valtteri did not slow down, although the team asked him to.

Toto Wolff: In the third sector, Valtteri had already begun to slow down, and we wanted to make sure that there would be no fastest lap, and therefore politely asked him to slow down.

Q: In Monza, we will have a sprint again. Peter Bonnington (Lewis Hamilton racing engineer – ed.) Said that Mercedes will do everything possible to take revenge. It’s only a week before the Italian Grand Prix, what do you think will be the balance of power in the battle between Mercedes and Red Bull Racing?

Toto Wolff: I think we have a good chance. The fight as a whole is extremely tight, but here Max played on the home track, felt the support of his compatriots, and in Monza the very atmosphere of the weekend will be different. We will continue the battle in both standings of the championship and look forward to a successful result.

Q: Do you think the Monza track will suit a Mercedes car?

Toto Wolff: You can see for yourself: on all tracks, after three laps of the race, Mercedes and Red Bull Racing are fighting for victory. I think it will be the same in Monza.

Q: Do you plan to announce the squad for the next season already in Monza?

Toto Wolff: The chance that this will happen is about 50-50!

Question: The reason for waiting – the need to put signatures on the documents?

Toto Wolff: Exactly.