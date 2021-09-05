“Twilight” star Kristen Stewart married her girlfriend – UNIAN

The actress came out 5 years ago.

For the past few years, Kristen has been dating screenwriter Dylan Mayer. So, recently the paparazzi “caught” girls at the Los Angeles airport with the same rings on their ring fingers. Probably, they have already managed to formalize their relationship.

Recall that two years ago, Stewart talked about how she wanted to marry her beloved as soon as possible.

“That’s right. I can’t fucking wait! I want to be smart about it, but I think good things happen quickly,” the actress said at the time.

Kristen Stewart: personal life

In the summer of 2016, in an interview, she confirmed that she had been dating special effects designer Alisha Kargail for a long time. For some time, there were rumors in the press about the couple’s wedding, but soon the girls broke up.

In addition to Cargyle Stewart, she dated French singer and actress Soko, and she also had a short romance with singer and producer St. Vincent, who worked on the soundtrack for Stewart’s directorial debut.

From December 2016 to December 2018, she was in a relationship with model Stella Maxwell. In 2019, the couple briefly got back together, but soon Stewart entered into a relationship with screenwriter Dylan Mayer.

Author:



Diana Mogilevich