US Open – 2021: Daniil Medvedev made it to the quarter finals, the Russian won the fourth opponent in a row in less than 2 hours

Russian Daniil Medvedevand the US Open – 2021 made it to the quarter finals. This is the third time this season at the Grand Slam tournament. Amazing stability!





How the earnings of tennis stars at the US Open have changed

In the second week of the US Open – 2021, only two representatives of Russia were able to break through: in the men’s grid – Daniil Medvedev, and in the women’s grid – Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova… In general, this year, for women, only one tennis player in all “Helmets” reached at least the 1/8 finals – this is the champion of Roland Garros – 2020 Iga Sviontek from Poland. But for men, four showed such stable results at once – Novak Djokovic, Matteo Berrettini, Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev. Recall that at the first three Majors of the season, the Russian updated his previous records: at the Australian Open he reached the final for the first time, at Roland Garros – to the quarter finals, and at Wimbledon – to the 4th round. At the US Open, the Russian reached the final in 2019, and now, in order to improve his achievement, he needs to win the title.





Miracles of reaction. Daniil Medvedev’s incredible blow has already collected almost 2 million views!

At the current US Open, Medvedev, seeded number two, has not yet met an opponent who would force him to turn on maximum speed. He completed all his matches in three starting circles in three sets and in less than two hours. So the French were defeated Richard Gasquet, German Dominik Koepfer and spaniard Pablo Andujar. It is curious that besides Daniel, only two players can also boast that they made it to the fourth circle without losing a set – this is an American Reilly Opelka and Argentinian Diego Schwartzman.





Daniil Medvedev put a wheel on the Spanish veteran and made it into the 2nd week of the US Open

In the fourth round, Daniel first got a seeded rival – the Briton Daniel Evans (24). In the previous round, Evans played a marathon five-set match with an Australian Alexei Popyrin. Moreover, the Briton made a comeback and managed to recoup from 0-2 in sets. Tennis players had never met each other before. Nevertheless, Evans has something to say about Medvedev: “Medvedev is a great player, a great fighter, he moves well. This year he is showing incredible tennis. But I can’t go out on the court and not believe that I have a chance. Assuming there are chances, you can handle the pressure better. Medvedev’s delivery is his main weapon, which is often underestimated. Movement is the second strong point. He takes games very quickly, and then begins to press with a reception. But I don’t want to describe for a long time how cool he is. His rating already speaks about it ”.





Daniil Medvedev earned more than 1 billion rubles for the first time in a year. How did he do it

Medvedev is also well prepared for the new opponent: “It is difficult to describe him as a player in one word, but he is definitely a difficult opponent. I would say that he is very smart, because there is not a single blow in his arsenal that would be his weapon. Despite this, he has been a top tennis player for many years. I lead to the fact that he always chooses the right moment to go to the net, perform a cut and so on. His serve isn’t the strongest on the tour, but it’s hard to get it back on the other half. He’s a really great tennis player. Today in the locker room I heard people say, “I like watching him play.” Yes, most of us probably like his game. Again, this year he beat Djokovic at Monte Carlo. I saw that in the match with Popyrin he gave up the first two sets, and watched a little tie-break in the fifth set. This is my first time playing with him, so it won’t be easy. But I want to show my best level, then I will have a chance to win. “

The entire fight with Evans took place under the roof, because in New York it started and stopped raining. In a closed room, the Russian felt great and already in the fourth game made a break – 3: 1. This reserve was enough for Daniel until the end of the game – 6: 3. In the second set, the Russian took someone else’s serve immediately, but in the 6th game he allowed the opponent to level the score – 3: 3. But Medvedev was not embarrassed – he immediately made another break and brought the set to victory – 6: 4. An early break in the third game made Daniel feel confident. He played in a relaxed manner, did not force events, but at the same time, he caught his opponent on mistakes and in the end of the match took advantage of Evans’s mistakes – he made another break and put a winning point. 6: 3, 6: 4, 6: 3 – in 1 hour 45 minutes. Again, our tennis player spent less than two hours on the court, as in all previous matches of the tournament.

This is how Daniil Medvedev made his way to the third quarter-final at Helmets this year. At Roland Garros, he stopped at this stage, at the Australian Open he reached the final. How will it be now? In the next round, Daniel will play with the Dutch qualifier Botik van de Sandshulp, who knocked Argentine Diego Schwarzman out of the net.