US Open – 2021: On his birthday, Aslan Karatsev could not break into the 2nd week of the tournament and will not play with Novak Djokovic

Aslan was unable to make it to the 1/8 finals of the US Open. Of the Russians, only Medvedev remained in the men’s net.

Aslan Karatsev on his 28th birthday lost in five sets to America’s Hope, a 20-year-old Jenson Brooksby… Now, for the Russian, there will be no meeting with Djokovic at the US Open.





Three representatives of Russia in the men’s singles fought for reaching the 1/8 finals of the US Open – 2021. On Friday Daniil Medvedev confidently beat the Spaniard Andujar, Andrey Rublev lost to the American Tiafoe. The last of our place in the top 16 of the tournament was contested by Aslan Karatsev, who turned 28 on Saturday.





Let us remind that for Aslan a lot is happening this year for the first time. For the first time he got into the basis of the US Open, for the first time he entered the number of seeded and each victory of Karatsev in the tournament is his personal record. In the second round, the Russian played the hardest marathon five-set match with the Australian Jordan Thompson… Aslan lost 0-2 in sets, but then leveled the score in the games and snatched victory in the match in the decisive set. It is curious that Karatsev’s opponent complained to the judge that our tennis player’s toilet break was too long. “I didn’t notice if I was away for a long time or not, because, in fact, it was very far to go. Just walk for 7 minutes. But I didn’t deliberately stall for time. I went in, went out and that’s it, ”Karatsev explained after the match.

Aslan explained how he managed to make a 0-2 comeback in sets: “The experience of defeating Auger-Allassim at the Australian Open helped me to recoup. The situation was the same, but then I played a little better. Here it was not easy for me psychologically in the first and second sets. In the second game I lost 1: 4, then the score became 3: 4, but I still lost the set. Then I understood how to play, I found the key to victory, and this was decisive. “

Karatsev’s rival in the third round match was 20-year-old Jenson Brooksby, who is called one of America’s hopes. This year, he unexpectedly made his way to the decisive match of the ATP-250 tournament in Newport, where he lost only Kevin Anderson from South Africa. In New York, Jenson made it to the main draw thanks to a wild card. In the first two laps, Brooksby, 99th in the ATP rankings, in four sets coped with Mikael Ymer from Sweden and American Taylor Fritz…





The match for Aslan began with the fact that he made a break. However, then Brooksby completely seized the initiative and after 26 minutes celebrated success in the first set – 6: 2. The second game, it seemed, would also be dictated by the American. Jenson took the lead with a break – 3: 1. But Karatsev managed to turn the course of the set, taking from five games in a row, and with them the whole game – 6: 3. The third set followed the same scenario. Karatsev lost with a break – 0: 2, and then upped the pace and won all the remaining games in the party – 6: 2.





In the fourth set, the rivals could not even get close to the break points for a long time, until in the 7th game the American had a chance to take Karatsev’s serve. He took advantage of this, and then won two more games – 6: 3. The match went into the fifth set. Brooksby made a break in the 4th game – 3: 1 and this small advantage was enough for him to bring the meeting to victory – 6: 2, 3: 6, 2: 6, 6: 3, 6: 3 in 3 hours 52 minutes.

So Aslan Karatsev could not win the second five-set match in a row and did not make it to the 1/8 finals of the US Open. Of the Russians, only Medvedev remained in the men’s net. And with Novak Djokovic young American Brooksby will now play for reaching the quarterfinals.