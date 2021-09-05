Veronika Zilina won the stage of the Junior Grand Prix in Slovakia, Muravyova – the second, Petrosyan – the third, details, review, video – September 4, 2021

The last sport in Slovakia was the girls’ free program. According to the filings, which were published in the morning, more quadruple jumps were expected here than yesterday for the guys. And they didn’t even start with the last warm-up. American Mia Kalin did not perform very well in the short program, so she started in the penultimate warm-up. The 4-2 starting cascade of sheepskin coats turned out to be cool, which cannot be said about the solo quad. Mia didn’t twist it half a turn. But even two quads did not help the American to rise high, mistakes on other elements prevented.

Of the Russian women, the first program was presented by Maria Zakharova… Her free skate was presented to a modern cover of The Rolling Stones’ Paint it, black. Masha first entered the competition on a quadruple sheepskin coat, but did not twist and fell. The skater walked briskly element after element, but at the end she unsuccessfully left the triple lutz-oiler-triple salchow cascade into the step-out, blurring the impression of the program. The judges were also not impressed and rated the Russian woman quite modestly. And a mistake on the cascade practically deprived her of the chance to fight for a medal.

Adelia Petrosyan for the free program she took the same music as Zakharova. And in the first half, the equally well-known composition of Billie Eilish – No time to die – was performed. For Adelia, it was also a debut with a quadruple jump, but more successful. Petrosyan didn’t fall, but she didn’t twist exactly a quarter. The rest of the elements were performed well, except for the last spin, which the skater did not manage to tighten to the maximum level of difficulty.

The penultimate came out on the ice Veronica Zhilinarepresenting Angels Plushenko. Unlike her rivals, Veronica announced three quadruple jumps and a triple axel. Zhilina decided not to enter the axel, having made only two and a half turns. Next – she landed a quadruple salchow, on which they found a quarter turn under-rotation. On a 4-3 cascade, Nick almost flew out of sheepskin coats into the sky, the first jump had such a height. And in the second half, the athlete entered the second quadruple sheepskin coat, no less high. He came out less successfully, perhaps in vain Veronica tried to attach a double sheepskin coat to him. Despite the prohibitive complexity of the elements, Zhilina did not forget about the presentation of the program. Her “Love story” turned out to be gentle, lyrical, but at the same time refined.

Another student of Plushenko closed the competition, Sofia Muravyova… There are no stable ultra-si elements in her arsenal so far, so there was practically no chance to bypass Zhilina. But her strong point is presentation. The fact is that Sonya is a year or two older than the other girls, and this is very striking. The soundtrack from “The Great Gatsby” very organically “sat down” on the athlete, and the rental flew when viewed in a matter of seconds. Even if she lost with technique to Veronica today, this program is really worth watching.

