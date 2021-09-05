Verstappen won the Dutch Grand Prix, Hamilton second, Mazepin left

The Dutch Grand Prix race ended at the Zandvoort circuit. Red Bull pilot won Max Verstappen… The second place was taken by the pilot of “Mercedes” Lewis HamiltonLewis’ team-mate finished third Valtteri Bottas…

Russian racer Nikita Mazepin retired due to problems with hydraulics, his partner Mick Schumacher, who was inferior to Mazepin before Nikita’s departure for almost a minute, finished 18th and last.

Netherlands Grand Prix. Final classification

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 72 laps

2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) +20.932

3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) +56.460

4. Pierre Gasly (“Alpha Tauri”) +1 circle

5. Charles Leclair (Ferrari) +1 lap

6. Fernando Alonso (Alpin) +1 lap

7. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) +1 lap

8. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) +1 lap

9. Esteban Ocon (“Alpin”) +1 circle

10. Lando Norris (McLaren) +1 lap

11. Daniel Riccardo (McLaren) +1 lap

12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) +1 lap

13. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) +2 laps

14. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) +2 laps

15. Robert Kubica (Alfa Romeo) +2 laps

16. Nicholas Latifi (Williams) +2 laps

17. George Russell (Williams) +2 laps

18. Mick Schumacher (“Haas”) +3 laps

19. Yuki Tsunoda (“Alpha Tauri”) – descent

20. Nikita Mazepin (“Haas”) – retirement.