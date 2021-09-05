Verstappen won the Dutch Grand Prix, Hamilton second, Mazepin left
The Dutch Grand Prix race ended at the Zandvoort circuit. Red Bull pilot won Max Verstappen… The second place was taken by the pilot of “Mercedes” Lewis HamiltonLewis’ team-mate finished third Valtteri Bottas…
Russian racer Nikita Mazepin retired due to problems with hydraulics, his partner Mick Schumacher, who was inferior to Mazepin before Nikita’s departure for almost a minute, finished 18th and last.
Netherlands Grand Prix. Final classification
1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 72 laps
2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) +20.932
3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) +56.460
4. Pierre Gasly (“Alpha Tauri”) +1 circle
5. Charles Leclair (Ferrari) +1 lap
6. Fernando Alonso (Alpin) +1 lap
7. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) +1 lap
8. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) +1 lap
9. Esteban Ocon (“Alpin”) +1 circle
10. Lando Norris (McLaren) +1 lap
11. Daniel Riccardo (McLaren) +1 lap
12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) +1 lap
13. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) +2 laps
14. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) +2 laps
15. Robert Kubica (Alfa Romeo) +2 laps
16. Nicholas Latifi (Williams) +2 laps
17. George Russell (Williams) +2 laps
18. Mick Schumacher (“Haas”) +3 laps
19. Yuki Tsunoda (“Alpha Tauri”) – descent
20. Nikita Mazepin (“Haas”) – retirement.
No take against Max! “Mercedes” even together capitulated to Verstappen