Video cards rise in price in China – GeForce RTX 3070 Ti added $ 90 – Gambling addiction

by

In China, video cards have risen in price. Experts attribute this to the growth in the value of the cryptocurrency (for “Ether“Give about $ 4000, and this is the most popular coin for mining), and also in short supply due to a decrease in GPU production.

Graphics adapters are becoming more expensive:

  • ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Ti – plus $ 90;
  • ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 – plus $ 60;
  • ASUS GeForce RTX 3080 – plus $ 45;
  • ASUS GeForce RTX 3060 Ti – plus $ 30;
  • GeForce RTX 3060 from ASUS – plus $ 55;
  • ASUS GeForce GTX 1660 – plus $ 15;
  • ASUS GeForce GTX 1050 – plus $ 25;
  • Radeon RX 6600 XT by ASUS – plus $ 60.
  • GeForce RTX 3090 from Gigabyte – plus $ 30;
  • GeForce RTX 3080 Ti from Gigabyte – plus $ 60;
  • GeForce RTX 3070 Ti from Gigabyte – plus $ 45;
  • GeForce RTX 3070 from Gigabyte – plus $ 15;
  • GeForce RTX 3060 Ti from Gigabyte – plus $ 45;
  • GeForce RTX 3060 from Gigabyte – plus $ 45;
  • GeForce RTX 2060 from Gigabyte – plus $ 15;
  • Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 – plus $ 15;
  • Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1650 – plus $ 15;
  • Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1050 Ti – plus $ 10.

Analysts are confident that prices will continue to rise. It is obvious that video cards will rise in price in Russia as well.

More on Gambling

Leave a Comment