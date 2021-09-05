Video cards rise in price in China – GeForce RTX 3070 Ti added $ 90 – Gambling addiction

In China, video cards have risen in price. Experts attribute this to the growth in the value of the cryptocurrency (for “Ether“Give about $ 4000, and this is the most popular coin for mining), and also in short supply due to a decrease in GPU production.

Graphics adapters are becoming more expensive:

ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Ti – plus $ 90;

ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 – plus $ 60;

ASUS GeForce RTX 3080 – plus $ 45;

ASUS GeForce RTX 3060 Ti – plus $ 30;

GeForce RTX 3060 from ASUS – plus $ 55;

ASUS GeForce GTX 1660 – plus $ 15;

ASUS GeForce GTX 1050 – plus $ 25;

Radeon RX 6600 XT by ASUS – plus $ 60.

GeForce RTX 3090 from Gigabyte – plus $ 30;

GeForce RTX 3080 Ti from Gigabyte – plus $ 60;

GeForce RTX 3070 Ti from Gigabyte – plus $ 45;

GeForce RTX 3070 from Gigabyte – plus $ 15;

GeForce RTX 3060 Ti from Gigabyte – plus $ 45;

GeForce RTX 3060 from Gigabyte – plus $ 45;

GeForce RTX 2060 from Gigabyte – plus $ 15;

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 – plus $ 15;

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1650 – plus $ 15;

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1050 Ti – plus $ 10.

Analysts are confident that prices will continue to rise. It is obvious that video cards will rise in price in Russia as well.