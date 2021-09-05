Vitalik Buterin made proposals for cooperation between Dogecoin and Doge with Ethereum

author Maria For reading 2 minutes Views 84

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin shared his thoughts on a potential collaboration between Dogecoin and Ethereum on Wednesday as part of a Twitter experiment he is conducting where only 268 people he follows can ask him questions.

Three Arrows Capital CEO Zhu Su asked, “What are some promising ideas for the Ethereum / Doge collaboration? What is it about Doge that interested you in this project? “Soo recently said that he is” very optimistic “about dogecoin and that the meme cryptocurrency” is not at risk of any regulatory issues. “

Referring to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and Proof-of-Work (PoW), Buterin replied to Su:

Personally, I hope the dog will be able to move to PoS soon, perhaps using the Ethereum code. I also hope they do not abolish the annual PoW issuance of 5 billion per year, instead they will put it in a kind of DAO that funds global public goods. Pairs well with the non-greedy and healthy spirit of Dogecoin.

In June, Buterin also spoke about a potential collaboration between Ethereum and Dogecoin. “If the Doge wants to somehow overcome to Ethereum, and then people can trade the Doge a thousand times a second inside the loopring, then that would be amazing,” Ethereum co-founder commented. “I think if we can create a secure bridge between Doge and Ethereum. That would be awesome, and when Ethereum gets any scalability that works for Ethereum assets, you can trade wrapped DOGE with very low transaction fees and very fast speeds, ”he went on to say.

In August, the Dogecoin Foundation reopened with Buterin as one of the board advisors? as well as Jared Birchall, a close associate of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, another prominent dogecoin proponent.

Among the many questions Buterin received as part of his Twitter experiment was whether he was going to create another cryptocurrency. The Ethereum co-founder simply said no.