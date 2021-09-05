Walk of Fame – List of Stars Who Will Receive a Star – Showbiz News

Walk of Fame selection committee selected 35 celebrities
Selection committee Walk of fame compiled a list of celebrities who will become owners of named stars in 2020. Among the 35 lucky ones was the performer of the role of Thor Chris Hemsworth, who is temporarily leaving the cinema, the Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer, the scandalous director Spike Lee, even the rapper 50 Cent!
Watch a video of what the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame looks like now:
“The selection committee is delighted to announce the names of our winners. This year’s selection was particularly unique. We were able to recognize the talents of 35 artists who have left behind a legacy in Hollywood,” said committee chairman Vin Di Bona.
Now everyone who received a personalized star on Walk of fame, there are two years to decide on the dates of the ceremony.
Full list of celebrities who have received stars on the Walk of Fame:
Cinema:
- Chris Hemsworth
- Mahershala Ali
- Ruth E. Carter
- Octavia Spencer
- Julia Roberts
- Laurence Fishburne
- Spike lee
- Lina Werthmüller
- Batman
TV:
- Andy Cohen
- Cindy Crawford
- Christina Applegate
- Terry Crews
- Harry Friedman
- Wendy Williams
- Katie Lee Gifford
- Nigel Lithgo
- Milo Ventimiglia
- Bert Ward
- Andy Kaufman
- Dr. Phillip S. McGraw
Music:
- 50 Cent
- Elvis Costello
- Alisha Keys
- Billy Idol
- Andranik Madadyan
- Mo Ostin
- Bobby Rydell
- Alejandro Sans
- Tanya Tucker
- Muddy Waters
Theatre:
- Dave Chappell
- Billy Porter
Radio:
Susan Stamberg
