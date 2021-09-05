Walk of Fame – List of Stars Who Will Receive a Star – Showbiz News

Walk of Fame selection committee selected 35 celebrities

Selection committee Walk of fame compiled a list of celebrities who will become owners of named stars in 2020. Among the 35 lucky ones was the performer of the role of Thor Chris Hemsworth, who is temporarily leaving the cinema, the Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer, the scandalous director Spike Lee, even the rapper 50 Cent!

“The selection committee is delighted to announce the names of our winners. This year’s selection was particularly unique. We were able to recognize the talents of 35 artists who have left behind a legacy in Hollywood,” said committee chairman Vin Di Bona.

Now everyone who received a personalized star on Walk of fame, there are two years to decide on the dates of the ceremony.

Full list of celebrities who have received stars on the Walk of Fame:

Cinema:

Chris Hemsworth

Mahershala Ali

Ruth E. Carter

Octavia Spencer

Julia Roberts

Laurence Fishburne

Spike lee

Lina Werthmüller

Batman

TV:

Andy Cohen

Cindy Crawford

Christina Applegate

Terry Crews

Harry Friedman

Wendy Williams

Katie Lee Gifford

Nigel Lithgo

Milo Ventimiglia

Bert Ward

Andy Kaufman

Dr. Phillip S. McGraw

Music:

50 Cent

Elvis Costello

Alisha Keys

Billy Idol

Andranik Madadyan

Mo Ostin

Bobby Rydell

Alejandro Sans

Tanya Tucker

Muddy Waters

Theatre:

Dave Chappell

Billy Porter

Radio:

Susan Stamberg

