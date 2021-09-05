Wandering Count. 10 facts about Miodrag Bozovic, who goes to Russia again

The 53-year-old Montenegrin skipper stood at the helm of the Tula Arsenal, replacing Dmitry Parfenov, who was decommissioned ashore.

1. Left, but only for 14 months

A well-known coach from the Balkans, nicknamed Graf, has long been attached to Russia. It’s no joke, he managed to work in our country with seven clubs, and with Amkar – twice. And in the same Tula it is harnessed for the second time.

His last team in the RPL was Krylia Sovetov, which he left on June 28 last year after being defeated by Zenit in St. Petersburg – 1: 2. There were six rounds left until the end of the 2019/20 championship, and the Samara team closed the standings.

– Coaches are sometimes fired – what to do, the job is, – Bozovic noted philosophically, after parting with Samara.

Miodrag Bozovic / Photo: © FC “Wings of the Soviets”

2. Married for the second time at 52 years old

During the forced vacation, Miodrag did not waste time in vain. He not only followed football in his Balkans, Western Europe and Russia, but also managed to arrange his personal life. On April 7 this year, he signed in Belgrade with his 40-year-old companion Maria Stojkovic, whom, in his own words, he has known for a long time.

Bozovic has two sons from his first marriage. The eldest, Dejan – 27 years old, Milan – 18.

3. Vaccinated against coronavirus

The Montenegrin arrived in Tula fully armed: a few months ago in Belgrade, he received two vaccinations against the main infection of the 21st century. And he was injected not with some overseas vaccine, but with our “Sputnik V”. Patriotic, as strange as it sounds.

– I feel very comfortable in Russia. I understand your language well, I speak Russian myself. The culture and mentality of our peoples, one might say, are the same, – admitted Graf Sportbox.ru two years ago.

4. Debuted in Perm

The first Russian club in Miodrag’s track record was Amkar, which he headed in January 2008.

– We found the specialist we were looking for. Bozovic is young, ambitious in a good way and really wants to succeed. For him, an invitation to Russia is a career growth, ”said Valery Chuprakov, the then president of Amkar, while representing the Montenegrin.

– First impression? Very cold. How much was it? Minus 25? Minus 28? I have never encountered such a frost before, – Bozhovich shared his starting sensations with the Perm press.

In the first season, he achieved outstanding achievements with Amkar – he took fourth place in the championship and reached the final of the Russian Cup. It is not surprising that less than a year later he went on a promotion – to FC “Moscow”.

Photo: © Dima Korotayev / Stringer / Getty Images Sport / Gettyimages.ru

5. Fell in love with Moscow

The count has long fallen in love with the Russian capital and always feels at home here.

– Moscow has beautiful old buildings, interesting architecture, very wide streets and avenues. Is it possible to imagine a roadway with 10 or even 12 lanes somewhere else ?! – Miodrag once admitted in a conversation with the author of these lines. – I love the restaurant “Botik Petra”, where Serbian cuisine is well prepared … But there is one “but”: I like Moscow … on Sundays, when there are no traffic jams.

As for the football club of the same name, the Balkan coach finished sixth with him in the 2009 season, and at the beginning of the next year he drowned in financial problems and lost his professional status.

6. Didn’t live up to hopes at Dynamo

From April 2010 to April 2011 Bozovic led the blue and white tribe. He was given the task of getting into the top five in the championship and at least the final of the Russian Cup. He failed to take either one or the other height. As a result, Dynamo took seventh place and took off in the cup tournament at the quarterfinal stage, losing to Rostov – 1: 2. After the last defeat, they parted with him.

– If we talk about Dynamo, they didn’t like me there, – says Miodrag. – When we worked together with Kostya Sarsania, everything went well. We had a great understanding. Then other people came to the management of the club and it became very difficult. Nevertheless, I think it was a rewarding experience.

7. Became a count back in Montenegro

The nickname Graf stuck to Bozovic in his homeland two decades ago, when he was just starting his coaching career. And it stuck – now it seems quite harmonious.

In an interview with the Rostov edition “Who is the main”, Miodrag spoke about the origin of his nickname:

– I got it when I was working as a coach in Belgrade. For every match I put on a suit, tie, I was neatly combed, because I went to the game as if it were a holiday. And local journalists for such an official and serious look called me the Count of Montenegro.

8. Took the Cup

Bozovic achieved his greatest success in Russia with Rostov. On May 8, 2014, his players won the Cup of the country, defeating Krasnodar in the final in the penalty shootout (0: 0, pen. 6: 5).

Miodrag Borzhovic in Rostov / Photo: © Epsilon / Stringer / Getty Images Sport / Gettyimages.ru

– I received a lot of congratulations. This is a big event for Montenegro, because our coaches do not often win football trophies abroad, – boasted the helmsman of Rostov after his triumph in Kaspiysk at Anji Arena.

However, less than six months later, Miodrag was asked from the banks of the Don: “Rostov” flew out of the Europa League and the new Cup, and in the championship at that time it was drifting fourteenth.

9. Steered Lokomotiv



Bozovic spent the 2014/15 season at the “railway depot” run by Olga Smorodskaya. The team played unsightly, without a spark, and came only seventh to the finish line.

But she took the Russian Cup. True, already without a Montenegrin. He brought the red-green team to the final – and unexpectedly resigned before the decisive match, explaining his departure by a series of failures in the championship.

The gold medal for winning the Miodragu Cup was sent by mail.

10. I returned to Tula as to my home

The current appointment at Arsenal is the second in Bozovic’s career. In the 2017/18 season, he reached seventh place with the team, but then turned around and left. Not completing the year of the contract and rejecting the new one. Not entirely logical, but this is the whole Bozho.

– Emotions are positive. I feel like I’m back home. Here I have good relations with many. As if I didn’t leave, – the press service of the Tula club quotes Miodrag today. – The team is of high quality and experienced. I hope I won’t let you down.

Brave he, this Count of Montenegro, for the second time in the same river …