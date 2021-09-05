“We did our best to satisfy consumers”: Publisher Control explained the scandalous transfer of the game to nextgen

The head of the company 505 Games Neil Rally admitted that the approach to updating the action Control under the new generation consoles was not implemented in the most proper way, as a result of which access to a free nextgen-upgrade to Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X | S received only by those who bought the Ultimate edition of the game.

In an interview with the publication GamesIndustry.biz The head of 505 Games agreed that things could have been done much better, but noted that the decisions made at the time were correct – even though they created barriers for some players. According to Rally, the company learned a lesson from this and did everything it could to “satisfy consumers.” …

“Every transition from one generation [консолей] to the other creates problems for both developers and publishers. The Smart Delivery option, if I can use that term to generalize, is something we haven’t encountered before. In the case of Control, we made certain decisions limiting the Smart Delivery capabilities for the nextgen version of the game. At the time, they were correct, although they created barriers [для игроков]… We were unable to back down and reorganize the Ultimate Edition development process to create a smart and correct Smart Delivery implementation. We have learned a lot. Have we, as a publisher, been able to handle this and deliver the best possible message to the audience? Probably no. But we did our best to satisfy consumers. “

The publisher promised that from now on it will treat the nextgen-upgrades of its games “much better”. Gamers will be able to see the work on the bugs using the example of a cyberpunk slasher Ghostrunner and racing simulator Assetto Corsa Competizione… It will be possible to upgrade both projects to nextgen versions for free without any “buts” …

We will be able to do this in the future. [выпускать некстген-апгрейды] more efficiently, as you will see with the Ghostrunner at the end of September and the Assetto Corsa at the beginning of 2022. I am absolutely sure that now we can do much better. “

