Weapons of the revolution: system requirements for Far Cry 6 have become known

As soon as Ubisoft rolled out a special trailer for the PC version Far cry 6, in which the developers told what to expect for the PC boyars, how the system requirements of the game became known. Do not worry too much that in the fall it will not be possible to arrange a revolution together with the partisan Dani Rojas (in trailers the protagonist is usually represented as a woman, but remember that the player is free to set the gender at the very beginning) – the minimum requests for a first-person shooter in the open world are pretty moderate. But to enjoy all the beauties at maximum resolution, you have to spend money.

So, in order to recover on Yara, players need:

Minimum system requirements for 1920×1080 resolution at 30 fps and no ray tracing:

OC: Windows 10 x64 (version not lower than 20H1);

Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 (3.2 GHz) / AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (3.1 GHz);

Video card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 (4GB) / AMD RX 460 (4GB);

RAM: 8 GB (dual-channel mode);

DirectX: 12;

Hard disk space: 60 GB (SSD recommended).

Recommended system requirements for 1920×1080 resolution at 60 fps and no ray tracing:

OC: Windows 10 x64 (version not lower than 20H1);

Processor: Intel Core i7-7700 (3.6 GHz) / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.8 GHz);

Video card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 (8GB) / AMD RX VEGA64 (8GB);

RAM: 16 GB (dual-channel mode);

DirectX: 12;

Hard disk space: 60 GB (SSD recommended).

Recommended system requirements for 2560×1440 resolution at 60 fps and no ray tracing:

OC: Windows 10 x64 (version not lower than 20H1);

Processor: Intel Core i7-9700 (3.6 GHz) / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X (3.8 GHz);

Video card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER (8GB) / AMD RX 5700XT (8GB)

RAM: 16 GB (dual-channel mode);

DirectX: 12;

Hard disk space: 60 GB (SSD recommended) + 37 GB for HD textures (optional.

Recommended system requirements for 2560×1440 @ 60 fps with ray tracing:

OC: Windows 10 x64 (version not lower than 20H1);

Processor: Intel Core i5-10600 (4.1 GHz) / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X (3.7 GHz);

Video card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 (8GB) / AMD RX 6900XT (16GB)

RAM: 16 GB (dual-channel mode);

DirectX: 12;

Hard disk space: 60 GB (SSD recommended) + 37 GB for HD textures (optional.

Recommended system requirements for 3840×2160 @ 30 fps with ray tracing:

OC: Windows 10 x64 (version not lower than 20H1);

Processor: Intel Core i7-10700k (3.8 GHz) / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X (3.7 GHz);

Video card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 (10 GB) / AMD RX 6800XT (16 GB);

RAM: 16 GB (dual-channel mode);

DirectX: 12;

Hard disk space: 60 GB (SSD recommended) + 37 GB for HD textures (optional.

Far Cry 6 launches October 7 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.