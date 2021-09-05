What does the Russian national team need to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, group layouts after winning the match with Cyprus

What does the Russian national team need to reach the 2022 World Cup. Group layouts after the match with Cyprus

The Russian national team played the second match under the leadership of the new head coach Valeria Karpina… In the 5th round, our team outplayed Cyprus 2: 0 thanks to goals from Alexander Erokhin and Rifat Zhemaletdinov. Here’s how things are going in Group H before the final match during this international break.





“The game, to put it mildly, did not please.” Karpin – after the victory over Cyprus

Thanks to the victory over Cyprus, the Russian team scored 10 points and came out on top in the group. The main competitor of Karpin’s team – Croatia – defeated Slovakia in their match. The vice-world champions could not score until the very end, but in the 86th minute, midfielder Marcelo Brozovic came to the rescue, who just shot from the rebound and brought the Croats an important victory. Now Russia and Croatia are again equal in points, but ours are ahead of the rival in additional indicators. The goal difference between the teams is the same, but the Russian team scored more than the Croats (8 versus 5).

Another competitor of the Russian national team – Slovenia – expectedly defeated Malta (1: 0) and is in third place, three points behind the leaders. Below are Slovakia and Malta with Cyprus. At the moment, the table for group H looks like this:

For direct access to the World Championship, you must take first place. The second line guarantees participation in the play-offs, but there will certainly be a strong contender. In case of equality of points, the places are distributed according to the difference between goals scored and conceded.

Croatia still has a slight advantage, as it will play the match against Russia (which will be the last in the group) at home. In addition, the Croats will play at home with other competitors – Slovenia and Slovakia, while our team will have to visit the Slovenes.

The Russian national team needs to defeat Malta in the final September match, which will be held in Moscow on the 7th. The position of Karpin’s team can be improved by a misfire of Croatia in the game with Slovenia, which will take place on the same day. Otherwise, our team risks returning to second place if the Croats improve the goal difference. In October and November, Russia will face the most serious tests; any advantage over its main competitor can play a decisive role.

Remaining matches of the Russian national team:

Russia – Malta (7 September)

Russia – Slovakia (8 October)

Slovenia – Russia (11 October)

Russia – Cyprus (11 November)

Croatia – Russia (14 November)

Remaining matches of the Croatian national team:

Croatia – Slovenia (7 September)

Cyprus – Croatia (8 October)

Croatia – Slovakia (11 October)

Malta – Croatia (11 November)

Croatia – Russia (November 14).