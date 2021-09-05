What was that Saturday? The KHL teams are crazy!

Well, have we moved away from Saturday, friends? If anything, we’re talking about hockey Saturday, and not about what any of you might have thought. It turned out to be truly carbon monoxide – we saw two comebacks in one day, which will be discussed by the fans for a long time. In particular – fans of “Kunlun” (if any) and “Vityaz”. Well, let’s get down to savoring yesterday’s games with the hope that something similar will happen again today.

Ak Bars – Kunlun Red Star – 3: 4 (3: 0, 0: 2, 0: 2)

One of the favorites of the Eastern Conference took its outsider on his ice. Already from this proposal, the alignment of forces in this confrontation is absolutely clear, and it generally did not dispose to the fact that “dragons” could have something to shine in this fight. And the first period, in general, was proof of that. As a result, Kazan took the lead with a score of 3: 0. Just look at how easily they “stripped” Kunlun’s defense on the first goal.

In the middle of the period, Nikolay Kovalenko scored, and fought well and effectively on someone else’s penny. And at the end of the playing segment, Kirill Panyukov successfully corrected the puck after a powerful shot by Dmitry Yudin. 3: 0 after the first period is a very solid advantage, which Dmitry Kvartalnov’s teams, as a rule, do not lose. But yesterday we saw an exception that started happening from the 21st minute of the game. Brandon Yip knocked out the first brick from the Kazan wall, closing the transmission from Josh Nikkols. A more powerful blow to the fortifications of Kvartalnov’s team was delivered ten minutes later, when Spencer Fu shot Artur Akhtyamov from the right throw-in circle. And do not think that “Kunlun” in the second period abruptly and unexpectedly seized the initiative. No, “Ak Bars” continued to have the advantage. The guests were just able to get the most out of what they had. As Dmitry Kvartalnov later said, his first link was busy with the “academy” too much.

“Academy” brought “leopards” to the point that at the beginning of the third dvadtsatiminutki they completely lost their leadership. Alex Rich successfully fought on the far penny and pushed the puck into Akhtyamov’s goal. And in the middle of the playing segment, the hosts were finally finished off with a hit by Luke Lockhart. 3: 4 – let’s take a look at how it was.

HC Sochi – Vityaz – 6: 5 OT (4: 0, 1: 1, 0: 4, 1: 0)

We got an even cooler plot from the shores of the Black Sea. Here, by the first break, the hosts were leading with a score of 4: 0 – Denis Vikharev, Alexander Zhabreev, Martin Bakosh and Andrey Bakanov scored against the “leopards”. “And this is the same” Vityaz “, which two days ago brought out the” Torpedo “in Nizhny?”, – they thought at that moment. And yes, it turned out to be the same “Knight”. The second period Yuri Babenko’s team spent neither shaky nor shaky, exchanging goals with an opponent. Fyodor Malykhin wrote down his name on the scoreboard for the white and red, and Vladislav Valentsov did it for Sochi. By the end of the second break, the hosts were leading 5: 1, and calm should have come on the coast of the Nizhneimeretinskaya Bay.

But it didn’t happen. Obviously, the wave in the Vityaz locker room was dispersed by its head coach Yuri Babenko, and the guys were able to catch it. Niko Oyamäki especially distinguished himself in this case. For the entire last Swedish championship, he scored only five goals, and then in only one third period of the match with “Sochi” he managed to give birth to three goals.

However, Miro Aaltonen started the comeback in the 41st minute. Thus, the score became 5: 5, and the game spilled over into overtime, where the Sochi residents were lucky. Janis Jaks brought the victory to his team. Nevertheless, “Vityaz” has earned not only one point, but also our respect. Well done, guys from Podolsk!

In general, the beginning of the championship so far turns out to be very interesting. In principle, this always happens, because different teams enter the season differently. Therefore, different metamorphoses are obtained. This will all be over soon. Now, while we have the opportunity, let’s enjoy September hockey. After all, he is so cool!