who gave birth to Emma Stone for the first time in a year was published with her husband

Actress Emma Stone, 32, and director Dave McCarey, 35, went on a date in San Diego on Tuesday June 22nd. The couple attended a baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

As true fans, Emma and Dave donned shirts with the symbols of their favorite team. The celebrity couple were rooting for the home team, the San Diego Padres, who managed to snatch the victory.

After the match, Emma and Dave were photographed with sportscaster Don Orsillo, as well as former baseball player and announcer Mark Grant. The pictures were posted on Twitter.

“Nice to meet Best Actress Oscar winner Emma Stone and her husband Dave McCary of Saturday Night Live,” wrote Orsillo.

In turn, Mark Grant thanked the couple for the visit to the commentary booth and joked that they got to Padre Land from La La Land.

Emma Stone and Dave McCarey met when the actress attended the SNL show, directed and produced by Dave, and the couple got married in 2020. But a joint public appearance for spouses is a great rarity.

They do not like to draw too much attention to their personal lives and for a long time hid the name and gender of their common firstborn. Only in May of this year it became known that Emma and Dave had a baby girl whom they named Louise Jean.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Karpova Yana