Why is WhatsApp so wildly popular? There is an answer – Telegram will not catch up with it.

Most recently, Pavel Durov’s messenger Telegram crossed the milestone – one billion downloads of the proprietary application. Telegram has become one of a dozen apps to reach this number. However, experts believe that it will never be able to catch up with WhatsApp in popularity. Bloomberg wrote about it.

According to the source, the reason for the frenzied popularity of WhatsApp is its frenzied popularity, as strange as it may sound. Now let’s try to explain.

According to the analytic service SensorTower, the WhatsApp messenger has been downloaded on more than 6 billion devices in the world – six times more than Telegram’s numbers. And another company, Apptopia, claims that more than half a billion people use WhatsApp every day across the planet. For comparison: Teelgram is used by approximately 36 million people daily. These numbers were born of more than eight years of competition between messengers. So far, Telegram hasn’t even come close to WhatsApp, and, according to analysts, will never be able to do so.

According to Bloomberg, the reason for WhatsApp’s popularity is the giant social infrastructure that has built up around the world in recent years. It so happened that this application is installed by a huge number of people, and if one person needs to contact another person via the Internet, with the maximum degree of probability, they will find each other in WhatsApp.

It turns out that the popularity of WhatsApp is, in fact, looped – the more popular it is, the more popular it is. The more people use it, the more other users will install it.

Journalists note that the popularity of WhatsApp was seriously shaken by a scandal in early 2021 – it was then that the messenger announced new privacy rules for user data. These changes made a lot of noise. Elon Musk on his Twitter recommended more than 42 million subscribers to switch from WhatsApp to Signal, Pavel Durov repeatedly shook his fists at WhatsApp and called people to his Telegram. All of this partially worked, and thousands of users started using other messengers.

Such scandals can seriously harm a product that depends entirely on the tastes of users (for example, the eternal dispute between Pepsi and Coca-Cola), but in the case of instant messengers, everything is much more complicated.

All that happened did not shake the real position of WhatsApp in the market for one simple reason: a person can easily download a new messenger, but it will be much more difficult for him to leave the old one. And those very social connections will be to blame. In order for a user to completely leave WhatsApp, their entire social circle needs to do the same – and this does not happen. As a result, those who became disillusioned with WhatsApp and downloaded a competitor’s product are forced to stay on WhatsApp due to its social infrastructure.

Experts believe that the only chance for Telegram or Signal to get ahead of WhatsApp is something global, unexpected and unforeseen, which will force people to urgently and massively change the way they communicate with each other. Such a trigger can be, for example, a large-scale failure on the WhatsApp servers, or a chain of bans on the messenger in the largest countries of the world. However, if everything goes on as usual – Telegram, Signal or any other messenger will not be able to replace WhatsApp at the top of popularity.

