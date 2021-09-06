144 FPS and the absence of Denuvo on PC: New technical features of the long-awaited JRPG Tales of Arise revealed

The PC version of the role-playing game Tales of arise Bandai Namco will not have built-in anti-piracy protection system Denuvothat could potentially harm the performance of the project.

About it in the game thread on the forum Steam told youtuber under the nickname JRPGGaming … There were also published other fresh technical details of the computer port, including support for 144 FPS and controller DualSense from console Playstation 5…

Other details of the PC version :

Like Scarlet Nexus and every other Bandai Namco game over the past 2 years, Tales of Arise does not use Denuvo’s anti-cheat and DRM protection;

The data processing and collection agreement may be rejected;

The frame rate limit is adjustable from 60 to 144 FPS. The option “No restrictions” is also provided;

You can adjust about a dozen graphics options, including shadows, screen space reflections, glow, blur, anti-aliasing, resolution scale and more;

No built-in support for Ultra-Wide monitors;

Full compatibility with controllers. Supports on-screen button prompts and vibration on Xbox and DualSense controllers from PlayStation 5;

The key layout is fully customizable for both keyboard / mouse and gamepads.

Tales of Arise will be released already 10 September…

