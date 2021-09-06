3 Reasons Polkadot Will Next Reach ATH | Blockchain24

Rising trading volume, investor excitement over the upcoming parachain auctions, and the success of KSM make investors look to DOT as the next altcoin to hit a new high.

Tier 1 smart contract platforms increased their market share during August after the Ethereum London hard fork did little to address the underlying concerns of high transaction fees and network congestion.

One of the top 10 protocols that is gaining traction, but whose own coin, DOT, has yet to experience a significant price breakout to new highs like some of its competitors, is Polkadot (DOT), a multi-blockchain protocol focused on making it easier to create cross-chain bridges between separate blockchain networks for different purposes.

TradingView data shows that after bottoming out at $ 10.36 on July 20, the DOT rallied 205% to an intraday high of $ 31.70 on Tuesday as talk of an upcoming season of alternative instruments begins to rise.



DOT / USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Three reasons for the increasingly optimistic predictions for DOT are the upcoming parachain auctions, the rapidly growing ecosystem of projects interested in launching online, and the ever-increasing daily trading volume.

Parachain auctions excite the community

One of the main factors driving the development of the Polkadot ecosystem is the upcoming parachain auctions, in which projects vie for community votes to get one of the slots available to launch on the network.

Polkadot’s “wild cousin”, Kusama (KSM), is currently running its auctions, the first batch of which was distributed at the end of July, and the second batch is due to start on Wednesday, September 1.

As part of the parachain crowdloan process, users vote on projects by blocking DOT tokens for a specified period in order to receive funding for projects selected to reserve one of the slots.

This leads to a reduction in the circulating supply of tokens available, which puts pressure on the DOT price. The Polkadot network will conduct its own parachain auctions after all auctions on the Kusama network have been completed. The process has been fully validated and the Kusama-based parachains are working flawlessly to date.

A whole ecosystem of projects is fighting for parachain slots

Another reason for the recent strength of DOT is the large number of projects interested in getting a parachain slot and launching it online.



Ecosystem Polkadot. Source: PolkaProject

As you can see in the map above, the Polkadot ecosystem has seen significant growth in protocols and supporting infrastructure over the past year, second only to a small number of competing networks in space.

In anticipation of the Polkadot parachain auction, the ecosystem is likely to continue to expand to include more projects, and proof of this is the fact that the Kusama parachain process has been relatively smooth so far.

24-hour trading volume is increasing

The third reason for the optimistic outlook for the DOT was the sharp increase in token trading volume in 24 hours, which has now returned to levels not seen since the market sell-off in late May.

According to CoinMarketCap data, DOT’s 24-hour trading volume surged more than 300% on Tuesday to a high of $ 5.41 billion as the anticipation of upcoming parachain auctions and successful Kusama auctions have worried Polkadot investors, who view KSM’s success as an indicator that can happen with the DOT price.

If the Kusama network can continue to smoothly roll out its auction process and clear the way for it to begin in the Polkadot network, demand for DOT could grow and this could lead to higher asset prices.

Risk reminder

The article is published for information only and does not contain investment advice or a call to invest in the assets mentioned. Every investment and trading move carries a risk, so you must do your own research when making a decision.