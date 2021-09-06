4 players can make their debut in the Russian national team in the match with Malta: Maksimenko, Dupin, Sutormin, Osipenko

Three players made their debut in the national team at Karpin. Four more are waiting for their turn

Karpin from the first steps in the Russian national team energetically took up the renewal and rejuvenation of the composition. Three players have already made their debut in the team, four more can – and certainly hope – to do so in the next match with Malta.





Smolov returned abruptly to the national team. But it’s not a fact that he will be the main one for Karpin

The first matches of Zakharyan, Samoshnikov and Tyukavin

Arsen Zakharyan made his debut in the national team with Croatia (0: 0), coming out in the starting lineup. The 18-year-old Dynamo midfielder played his first match for the national team at 18 years, 3 months and 6 days, becoming the second youngest debutant in the history of our national team after Igor Akinfeev…

He could play in the national team even under Cherchesov. Stanislav Salamovich included Arsen in the extended list for Euro 2020, but bacterial sore throat prevented Zakharyan from getting there. However, under Karpin, Zakharyan made his debut quite well, creating several dangerous moments in the game.

The first matches for the national team – 12 minutes with Croatia, 90 – with Cyprus – played Ilya Samoshnikov… Many have noticed his long outs, which he often uses at Rubin. Also in the game with Cyprus for the first time appeared another young football player of the Moscow “Dynamo” – Konstantin Tyukavin… He came on as a substitute for 15 minutes, and his agent Alexey Safonov reacted with enthusiasm to the player’s debut.

“Tyukavin is great. He came out worthily, showed himself well. Even if I got 15 minutes in total. But in small steps – to a big goal. In general, the main thing for the national team now is to score points. We won 2: 0 – and it’s good, the game will come later. To score seven points in such a tee is an excellent result, “Safonov said in an interview with the correspondent of” Championship “Andrey Pankov.





What does the Russian national team need to reach the 2022 World Cup. Group layouts after the match with Cyprus

Who else can make their debut for the Russian national team?

In addition to Guilherme, goalkeeper coach Vitaly Kafanov left in the cage of the national team Yuri Dupin and Alexandra Maksimenko… The debut of the second is quite possible at the native Otkritie Bank Arena in the next match with Malta. It is possible that Guilherme will be given a break, and in his place will be released a 23-year-old Spartak player, who was previously the main goalkeeper of the youth team. High-quality support in Tushino Maksimenko is guaranteed.

Another potential debutant is Alexey Sutormin from Zenit. He was recruited to the national team instead of injured Sergei Petrov… Even Alexei himself was surprised by the invitation to the national team. But, looking at how famously Sutormin joins the game during the matches at Zenit, few will be surprised by his performance against Malta. While for a replacement.





“I was lucky again.” Osipenko is one of the main surprises on Karpin’s list

On the defensive, he can play for the first time Maxim Osipenko, who is well acquainted with Karpin from his work at Rostov. Two games in a row, a pair of main central defenders were Diveev and Dzhikia, but given the opponent’s qualifications and the busy September schedule, the coach may well rotate the squad, giving the main performers a rest.