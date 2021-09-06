6 easy ways to save your computer from brakes

Many people do not even suspect that junk on a computer can be stored for years and will not disappear anywhere until you clean the system with your own hands. This is not only cached data, but also various kinds of backups or old personal data that have lost their relevance. This is especially true for large-scale Windows updates, when the image of an old system of several tens of gigabytes remains dead weight on the disk and which is unlikely to ever be useful.

At the same time, it is good to free up space on your PC yourself and without downloading popular system optimization tools like Ccleaner. It will be enough to have minimal computer skills and utilities built into the system to clean data. Next, we will consider the principle of freeing up space on the version of Windows 10 (21H1) that is relevant for most PCs.

Disk Cleanup in Windows Settings

First of all, you need to go to “Settings”, then open the “System” section and go to the “Memory” item. Here you can find information on how the computer’s main storage is used, and there is also a memory control function – the topmost line. By default, the memory control function is disabled, so you need to activate it so that the system automatically cleans the disk of temporary files and deletes the contents of the recycle bin after a certain period of time. The cleaning function can be flexibly configured by choosing a schedule, a time period for storing data in the basket, as well as in the “Downloads” folder.

It will not be superfluous to go through the categories that display exactly how the free space is used. For example, you can safely delete the “Temporary files”, which contain previous Windows installations, update log, delivery optimization data, diagnostic summaries, thumbnails of images, etc. Select unnecessary sections (“memory dump files for system errors” and ” Windows Updates, – the rest is optional) and at least 2 GB of free space will immediately be added to the disk.

Removing unnecessary accounts and their data

It is not uncommon for the whole family to use one computer, and each of the household does this under their own account. Accordingly, garbage accumulates in each of the accounting records and from time to time it is necessary to get rid of it. But it also happens that over time, each of the family members acquires their own PC and its accounting on the old computer loses its relevance. In this case, it is better to delete third-party accounts, because at the same time all traces of their activities will disappear: downloads, documents, photos, music – absolutely everything. This can seriously increase free disk space.

Removing accounts:

Open “Options” and go to the “Accounts” section;

In the side menu, select “Family and other users”;

We select the unnecessary accounting and click on “Delete”, and then confirm our intentions.

Abandoning hibernation

Hibernation mode is convenient in that it allows you to put the PC into sleep mode, while maintaining the user state (open programs, window arrangement, etc.). When the computer is taken out of this mode, it starts working from the place where it was paused, and this all happens very quickly. An extremely convenient thing, but if you do not need such a function, you can disable it, because the hibernation file can take up to 5-10 GB of free space, which may be critical for some.

Disable hibernation:

Open the “Command line” as administrator (Search – command line – right mouse button – run as administrator);

In the window that opens, enter the command “powercfg / hibernate off” (without quotes) and press Enter;

Fine! Hibernation file data is disabled and will no longer take up space.

Moving data to cloud storage

Nowadays most users have fast home Internet with speed parameters from 50 Mbps higher. This is quite enough to store not very large files, but in large quantities in the cloud, with subsequent quick access to them. Photos and music deserve at least keeping them in the cloud.

At the same time, you do not need to spend money on a monthly subscription, since the base volumes of various cloud storages together provide a good margin of free space. For example, OneDrive preinstalled in Windows offers 5 GB of space free of charge, Google Drive up to 15 GB, Yandex Disk 10 GB (if you use Mail 360, then +20 GB of space), Mail.ru cloud gives you 8 GB forever. In total, from 38 to 58 GB for free – why not use them, especially since each of the virtual disks can be displayed in Explorer as regular local disks.

Removing cache and other data from browsers

Any open page in the browser is saved in its history, and thumbnails of pictures, videos, as well as sounds and other data are deposited in the cache. All this is necessary for the subsequent faster opening and loading of the previously viewed site, which is convenient. However, this is good for those resources that each of us opens dozens of times a day, but there is no need for information from once visited pages to linger in the computer storage.

For a month, data from random resources accumulates for several gigabytes and it is thankless to store rubbish that no one needs. Therefore, it will not be superfluous to sometimes walk through the settings of the installed browsers and clear the history by deleting unnecessary information, at least getting rid of the previews of images and other files saved in the cache.

Removing unnecessary programs, language packs and system components

Windows 10 has a lot of system components that are used by literally a few. For example, offline maps, unnecessary language packs or utilities located in the “Additional features” section: Windows Hello facial recognition system, outdated Windows Media Player, additional fonts, etc. Feel free to remove what you do not use, but if in doubt about your knowledge, it is better to “Google” the previously deleted item in order to know exactly its purpose.

Removing offline maps:

Open “Options” – “Applications” – “Offline maps” and click on “delete all cards”;

Removing unnecessary language packs:

In the “Parameters” we return to the main screen, select “Time and language” – “Language” and in the “Preferred languages” section we leave Russian and English – we can safely delete the rest.

Removing additional components:

Return to the main settings page again – “Applications” – “Applications and features” – “Additional components” and remove unnecessary utilities.

Use of third-party software products

Today’s article is dedicated to showing you how you can clean your computer of unnecessary data without using third-party software. You can deviate from this rule and use one of the most popular programs on the Internet for both cleaning disks and fixing errors in the system. The most popular product is Ccleaner, as it is easy to set up and does not take up much space. There is also more professional software – Auslogics BoostSpeed, which, in addition to removing garbage, can clean and defragment the registry, hard drives, offering additional features in the form of an Internet optimizer and scanning drives for errors with their correction while saving data (if possible). You can also take a closer look at Wise Disc Cleaner or Dism ++, programs that can clean disks from various kinds of junk files.