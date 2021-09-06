A hard fork will take place on the Ethereum network. What will this change :: RBC.Crypto

On August 5, the London update will be released on the network of the largest altcoin by capitalization, which will completely change the mechanism for calculating transaction fees. How this will affect the digital coin and its users

On August 5, the London hard fork will take place on block 12,965,000 on the Ethereum network, which will be another step in the transition of altcoin to protocol 2.0. According to the information on the Ethereum Foundation website, the network update will take place at 15:11 Moscow time.

Ethereum 2.0 will allow the original blockchain to scale and make it more user-friendly. The main feature of the update is the network’s transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus – it will replace the Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus, which the blockchain is currently running on.

The main difference between PoS and PoW is that miners are not needed to maintain the operation of the PoS network, who generate computing power. The health of the blockchain is ensured by the holders of digital coins and are rewarded for this.

What the update will change

The London hard fork includes five network improvement suggestions:

EIP-3554 – delay in increasing the mining difficulty level until December 1, 2021;

EIP-3541 – blocking smart contracts whose address starts with “0xEF”;

EIP-3529 – reduction of compensation for gas (the currency that is used in the altcoin network to pay commissions);

EIP-3198 – changes the operation that returns the value of the base commission of the corresponding block;

EIP-1559 – changes the mechanism for calculating the reward to miners, which they now receive for mining a block. Part of the reward will be burned.

Burning tokens is the destruction of a certain number of tokens to reduce their number in circulation. This method is used to combat inflation and increase the value of cryptocurrencies. All coin burning operations are recorded on the blockchain as a transaction, so anyone can verify that the coins have been destroyed.

The most important proposal is considered EIP-1559, which will completely change the system for calculating transaction fees. Before the release of London, commissions were paid in the auction format, that is, miners first of all performed transactions with the highest commission.

After the hard fork, each block will have a fixed fee, which will depend on the network load and demand. This will lead to the fact that users will no longer need to independently calculate and set commissions. London will also introduce the ability to tip miners for faster transactions.

Another important proposal is EIP-3554, which postpones the activation of the difficulty bomb until December 1. This mechanism was introduced by the developers so that after the transition to Ethereum 2.0, the complexity of mining increased several times, making the mining of cryptocurrency unprofitable. This is how the developers want to motivate miners to switch to staking.

Staking is a way of passive earnings, in which users store coins on the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) algorithm and ensure the blockchain remains operational. This gives them the right to receive remuneration.

What users should do

Centralized and decentralized exchanges will automatically switch to the London hard fork, so users do not need to take any additional action.

After the update is released, Ethereum developers advise users to update their wallets (Geth, Openethereum, Besu or Nethermind) to the latest version.

