A super-powerful magic smartphone appeared on the market (price and photo)

The new smartphone uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset instead of the regular Snapdragon 888 in the previously unveiled Red Magic 6 Pro. It boosts the processor frequency from 2.84 GHz to 2.995 GHz. Also updated two touch sensors on the back, added new software, cooling system and high sampling rate, writes GizmoChina.

The 6.8-inch AMOLED display of the Red Magic 6S Pro has Full HD + resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 165Hz refresh rate and 720Hz touch sampling rate. DCI-P3 color space coverage – 100%. There is a fingerprint sensor under the display with support for heart rate monitoring.

Photo: GizmoChina

The smartphone does not shine with cameras: 64 megapixel main sensor, 8 megapixel ultrawide and 2 megapixel sensor for macro photography. Front camera – 8 megapixels, like its predecessor. But there is a good 4500 mAh battery with support for 120 W fast charging, LPDDR5 RAM with up to 18 GB and built-in memory up to 512 GB.

The powerful smartphone is equipped with a powerful temperature management system. In particular, there is an active cooling fan that spins at 20,000 rpm and is RGB backlit. The sound from higher revs is mitigated by a metal cover that reduces noise levels by 40%.

Photo: GizmoChina

To keep temperatures down, the device also uses an ICE7.0 multi-dimensional cooling system made up of graphene composite, aluminum middle frame, VC heatsink, thermal conduction gel, and more.

In terms of connections and connectors, the smartphone supports dual SIM, 5G, WiFi 6E, GNSS (GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS), there is an NFC chip and USB 3.0 Type-C and 3.5mm headphone jacks. The smartphone is equipped with all the necessary sensors such as accelerometer, proximity sensor, compass, ambient light sensor and gyroscope. Device weight – 215 BC

The phone will go on sale on September 9th and will ship with Red Magic UI on top of Android 11.

The price depends on the version:

Shining Black / Star White 8/128 GB – 620 dollars; 12/128 GB – 680 dollars; 12/256 GB – 745 dollars.

Translucent body 12/128 GB – $ 700; 12/256 GB – $ 760; 16/256 GB – $ 835; 18/512 GB – 990 dollars.

Limited Edition Tencent Games Battlefield Camouflage 12/128 GB – 1,080 dollars.



Take a look at the best gaming accessories on AliExpress:

This is also interesting: