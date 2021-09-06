A super-protected smartphone has been created that even Google cannot track





The German manufacturer of USB encryption keys Nitrokey has created the NitroPhone 1 smartphone with an advanced security system. All applications in it run in an isolated environment, including Google services, which must first be installed manually. The smartphone has an encryption system and even a hardware security chip, and if desired, all microphones can be removed from it in hardware.

A smartphone for connoisseurs of privacy

Nitrokey has announced the NitroPhone 1 smartphone based on the Google Pixel 4a with advanced security features. For example, it does not transfer data to Google, although it works on Android, since it does not have the services of this company by default.

In other words, the default smartphone does not have Gmail, Gmaps, Gdrive cloud, YouTube video service, Gplay app store, etc. They can be installed manually, but they will run in a sandbox, without access to user data.

Nitrokey began distributing NitroPhone 1 at a price of 630 euros (54.5 thousand rubles at the exchange rate of the Central Bank on September 6, 2021). According to the company’s representatives, its target audience is specialists in various fields who need a secure smartphone for confidential data and communication.

Externally, the NitroPhone 1 is completely indistinguishable from the Pixel 4a. Even the Google logo is preserved

Also, a mobile phone is suitable for everyone who does not want to share personal data with IT giants. Not only individuals, but also companies can buy NitroPhone 1 in order to distribute these mobile phones to their employees in the future. The developers also see journalists, activists and non-governmental organizations as potential buyers of NitroPhone 1, who need to protect themselves and their contacts.

You can pay for a smartphone with a bank card, PayPal or bitcoins. There are no restrictions on the geography of distribution – the developers promise to deliver the device to another country in a maximum of 10 days.

Main products of NitroKey

Nitrokey is known primarily for the USB encryption and digital signature modules of the same name. The company was founded in Germany in 2008. According to the assurances of its representatives, the list of customers purchasing Nitrokey USB keys includes many world-famous companies – Ford, Siemens, Nokia, Nvidia, Porsche, Sony, etc.

Hardware and software protection

NitroPhone 1 runs on Google Android OS with GrapheneOS firmware without additional system apps. The smartphone has an encryption system and a Titan M security chip installed. There is also a system for automatically turning off the device after a predetermined time of inactivity.

The developers declare that NitroPhone 1 has special secure applications for viewing PDF documents and web pages, but did not specify their names. Meanwhile, an image of the smartphone desktop from the official Nitrokey website shows a browser icon similar to the Google Chrome icon. Most likely, the browser installed is based on the Chromium platform.

Smartphone desktop after first launch

Also, according to the creators of the smartphone, absolutely any third-party software installed by the user will run in an isolated space (in the “sandbox”). Automatic updating of such software in the phone is disabled for additional security – the user will be able to confirm (or block) the installation of updates for each of the programs.

Any of the applications installed on the NitroPhone 1 will not have access to either the IMEI of the device, or to its serial number, or even to the mobile phone number. The number of the SIM card itself is also hidden from them, like the MAC address. Moreover, the MAC address of the device itself is constantly changing every time it connects to the network, so that the device cannot be tracked by WiFi scanners.

NitroPhone 1 has special indicators that show the activity of the microphone, camera and GPS module. If any of the applications gets access to them, a corresponding icon will appear on the device screen.

The developers promise to promptly release updates for the firmware of their smartphone. Its OS is open source so users can make sure it doesn’t have backdoors.

Additionally, NitroPhone 1 can be configured with end-to-end encryption and automatic backups of all data to a pre-selected cloud that the user trusts. If there are none, you can configure the creation of backups to a USB drive connected to the smartphone.

“Iron” component

In terms of hardware, the NitroPhone 1 is considered a modern smartphone. It is based on the Google Pixel 4a (non-5G version), which was released in early August 2020.

Inside the NitroPhone 1 is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G 8-core processor with a Kryo 470 core frequency up to 2.2 GHz. The amount of RAM is 6 GB.

The developers did not turn off the cameras – if necessary, they can always be glued

The handset comes exclusively in black. Its price includes a Full HD + screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5: 9, 8 megapixel cameras (front) and 12.2 megapixels (main), a 128 GB drive (no microSD slot), as well as a fingerprint scanner, an entrance for wired headphones, USB-C port, NFC modules, Bluetooth 5 and Wi-Fi 802.11ac.

The smartphone supports 18-watt fast charging of a 3140 mAh battery. The dimensions of the device are 144x69x8 mm and weighs 143 grams.