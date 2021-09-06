“Ak Bars” refused from cheerleaders, from a support group, why, reasons, opinion

Just before the start of the KHL season, Ak Bars “bombed” with an unexpected decision: the Kazan club refused to cheerleaders. Initially, it was stated that in the capital of Tatarstan they decided to take a course on family values ​​and cultural leisure, and the girls in revealing outfits from the support group did not fit into this mission.

Later there was a clarification. “For the last two years, Ak Bars has been thinking about how best to use cheerleaders in club promotions, but no breakthrough ideas have been found during this time. Instead of following the well-trodden path, the club decided to become a pioneer in the KHL. Ak Bars is confident that in the foreseeable future – within 3-5 years – other clubs will come to the same idea, and there are not so many fans who were interested in looking at the girls, ”the source says.

Ak Bars’ decision has caused a lot of responses. For example, Ulyana Trigubchak, the former cheerleader of “Salavat Yulaev” sharply criticized him. They say hypocrisy and even infringement of the rights of girls!

And here is the KHL TV commentator Dmitry Fedorov in his Instagram, he fully supported the Ak Bars initiative.



Two polar opinions, and each has supporters. For me, to be honest, it is generally strange that this topic was suddenly raised, and the position of the Ak Bars forward is closer to me Artem Lukoyanova – Whom did these girls interfere with at all?



For many years, since the late 90s, cheerleaders have become an integral attribute of hockey, part of the entourage at stadiums. Like mascots or music for pauses in a game. By the way, the girls from the cheerleading group, as a rule, not only shake their pom-poms during the match and “twirl their priests”, but show quite complex dance and acrobatic numbers, the skills in which are honed in a persistent training process. In one match, cheerleaders can demonstrate about a hundred connections, which should never be repeated.

Cheerleading is hard work, not dull exploitation of the female body. Girls go to support groups on their own initiative: out of love for dancing, the desire to be in the spotlight, and somewhere else it is also a good income. No one brings concubines to the stands, the girls do what they like, so what kind of sexism, what kind of lack of respect are we talking about then? It seems to me that the sexual subtext in the discussion of this topic is too exaggerated, and in general, everyone sees in a cheerleader what he wants to see: an object of desire or an adornment of the atmosphere of a hockey match. By the way, in figure skating or, say, women’s beach volleyball, athletes sometimes perform in very revealing outfits. Now what to cancel these sports? After all, married men, families, children also go to them … In general, about the potential destruction of families by cheerleaders – it’s just ridiculous. If only because in most clubs the girls from the support group have a strict prohibition on any informal communication while working with spectators or hockey players. Cheerleading now almost everywhere is not an amateur performance, but a professional team for which reputation is important.

It’s hard for me to understand Ak Bars’s decision. And the explanation is rather strange: citizens of Kazan do not know how to use cheerleaders in club promotions. But even so, why not just leave them the functions they are used to? Why should you completely abandon this element? Not that I’m some kind of cheerleading fan, but I just don’t understand the meaning of this movement of the Kazan club.

Of course, the departure of the cheerleaders from Tatneft Arena is not of any great importance. By and large, they left and left, people will quickly get used to it, and some will not even notice the absence of girls. But you can look at the situation from a different angle. Hockey is not only a sport, it is also a show, and cheerleaders are a part of this show.

The audience at any stadium is good if at least 30% consists of those who understand the game and come exclusively to the puck. Most of the fans need to be entertained additionally: a pre-match show, food, drinks, activity zones, music, etc. Cheerleaders are exactly those participants in a sporting event who generate entertainment content. And “Ak Bars” has now made a small step towards the infringement of this content.

And the KHL clubs cannot lose their non-advanced audience – otherwise it makes no sense to build stadiums for 10-12 thousand spectators. Therefore, I hope that the league clubs will not follow the example of Ak Bars.