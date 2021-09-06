Akinfeev explained the refusal to return to the Russian national team

CSKA Moscow goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev explained why he refused to return to the Russian national team in 2021.

“I am pleased to communicate with people. Therefore, I always listen. When Vitaly Vitalyevich Kafanov called, I understood what my answer would be for him. I gave it back in 2018. It would be foolish to change your position. Force majeure is one thing, when all the goalkeepers broke down, like in Ukraine, where Pyatov is again the main one. I want to see new faces in the national team’s goalkeeper line. I want them to progress. At 36, there is nowhere to progress, but the guys have much to do. Should pull the national team up. I gave my word to my parents and family. I will keep it to the end.

I enjoy what is happening at the moment – there is simply no other way. There are always difficulties – both in your career and in life – but I understand that somewhere you have to be silent or let the brakes go. My family helps me a lot: we recently baptized our youngest daughter, and a day later the eldest had a birthday. Yes, even though it is everyday, but it is a pleasant everyday life that helps me to get high. To be honest, not a single defeat, not a single conceded goal over the past two or three years is nothing compared to my family. It’s happiness, when you come home, you are greeted by children who do not let you sleep at night: they run over you, play. You can stay up all night and get up at 07:00 in the morning and go to workout. But it will always be nice.

As for football, of course, it’s bad that CSKA doesn’t play in European competition. But the weekly cycle of games gives a small positive: after the match you can calmly recover for a day or two. Before, everything was like a snowball: you don’t have time to exhale, but you have to play again. I am happy and high. Understand, first to live in one mode for 15-17 years, and then once and switch to another … It was difficult. Now I’m used to it and just light, ”Akinfeev said in the Football of Russia program on the Russia 24 TV channel.

Recall that Igor Akinfeev announced his retirement in the Russian national team after the home world championship – 2018. In total, the goalkeeper spent 111 matches for the national team.