Alan Wake Remastered will be released in a month / News / Overclockers.ua

In early summer, enthusiasts found mentions of a couple of interesting re-releases of Alan Wake Remastered and Final Fantasy VII Remake in the closed sections of the Epic Games Store digital distribution service. Alan Wake Remastered is now available for pre-order on the Rakuten Taiwan website.

And if the Final Fantasy VII remake has already managed to collect rave reviews from the audience on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, then Alan Wake Remastered promises to be another interesting multi-platform project. The horror film will be released on PC exclusively in the Epic Games Store, as well as on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S consoles.

Most likely, Alan Wake Remastered will be officially announced next week. Foreign colleagues suggest the presence of high-resolution textures in the game, new models and improved environments, including lighting and other effects. Probably, the developers at Remedy Entertainment can implement the ray tracing that we saw in Control.

The original game Alan Wake was released in May 2010 for the Xbox 360 console and was ported to the Windows PC two years later. Alan Wake takes place in the American town of Bright Falls. The protagonist of the game, Alan Wake, tries to find his missing wife and encounters supernatural forces.

A source:

DSOGaming