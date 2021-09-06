Alana Mamaeva: “Pavel constantly hit my son on the head!”

Pavel and Alana Mamaevs

At one time, Pavel Mamaev adopted Alana’s son from a previous relationship as his own and even gave him his last name. Now it turns out that the athlete had a negative attitude towards the boy and often raised his hand to him.

“Paul never raised his hand against me. But Alex was constantly hit on the head (gave him a slap on the head). All this happened when I did not see. Now I understand why Alex got the habit of covering his head with his hands, as if someone was beating him! Even in kindergarten, the teachers said that my son was shocked, but I did not understand why. Only after I broke up with Pavel did Alex tell everything. After that, I will definitely become the devil! ” – admitted the 31-year-old brunette on her personal blog.

The couple divorced with a scandal after eight years of marriage

Alana and Pavel have a common daughter, Alice. Now the footballer intends to take the girl to him and wants to convince the court that his ex-wife is a useless mother. Also, Mamaev is in no hurry to pay the former darling worthy alimony. So far, Alana, accustomed to a luxurious life, receives 30 thousand rubles from the athlete.

“He regularly pays alimony every 10 days. This is progress, Pasha! But you forgot about clothes, dentists and tutors. And yes, Pasha, the car in which I drove the children, without rubber and insurance! ” She complained.

Alana is sure: Hope needs only money from Pavel

After the divorce, Pavel Mamaev began an affair with Nadezhda Sanko, who, according to Alana, was her friend. Nadezhda herself refutes this information.

“Are we friends with Alana? You will, of course, forgive me, but I regard the word “friendship” differently. There are several close friends in my circle, and situations such as with Alana are impossible between us. The man and I have never seen each other outside of filming. She was never interested in how I was doing, did not congratulate me on the holiday, we did not sit in a restaurant and did not communicate, ”36-year-old Sanko was perplexed.

Photo: Instagram