Alexander Erokhin scored the first goal in the history of the new Russian national team under Valery Karpin

Alexander Erokhin is a superbombardier!

He scored the first goal of Karpin’s new national team (the victory over Cyprus began with him) and blew up the statistics with his numbers: Alexander already has seven one-touch goals, plus the title of savior in Zenit, and now partly in the national team.

Why are there so many goals and why does midfielder Erokhin continue to score so much? We will answer now!

1. For starters, don’t be surprised that Erokhin scores a lot.

Yes, for the national team before Cyprus he had only one goal scored for the Czechs in a friendly match, but last season Alexander scored 7 + 3 in the RPL and in the fall of 2020 was the best in the league in terms of the sum of expected goals and assists (that is, more often than others sharpened and created).

And then he came up with a description of his typical goals: “This is when I go for a cross and close in one touch”.

Even then, Erokhin scored a lot on touch, and Transfermarkt recorded that Alexander played in six different positions (not only in midfield, but also in attack). Hybrid football suited him.

2. In the current RPL season, Erokhin already has 4 + 1 in six league matches (plus a goal in the Super Cup), Semak is pleased with how Alexander strengthens Zenit’s game and how organic he is in the hybrid scheme:

a) “Erokhin has gained a very good shape.”

b) By “selection of schemes” they were able to correctly integrate him into the game of the teams.

c) Erokhin is very useful – when choosing a scheme, they also start from this.

Photo: Dmitry Golubovich, “Championship”

3. The partners are already joking about the ability to score into touch. Alexei Sutormin humorously described Erokhin’s goal against Khimki in the first round of this season (by the way, he needs 50 minutes to score; he is the leader of the RPL by this indicator; Erokhin needs 94 minutes, which is also strong).

“Erokhin, as always, ran with filigree and closed the pass – one might say, Sasha’s classic goal.

By the way, with Lokomotiv [в матче за Суперкубок] he needed one touch for a goal, now – also one. Soon Sanya will score without touching at all ”.

4. Talking about goals on touch, Erokhin mentioned “pass without touch” and described in detail the mechanism of scoring.

“The task of any striker is to score goals, create scoring chances for partners,” says Erokhin. – Maybe the fans do not notice this, but many players are faced with the task of breaking into free zones and freeing up space for partners so that they can take the ball and score. This is the so-called no-touch pass.

What does a scoring attack consist of? There is one who passed the ball. There is the one who scored the ball. But there are other players who create scoring chances for teammates. This is also very important. “

5. Erokhin, who plays in front, is compared to Müller – the German moves in the so-called “raumdeuter” position, when he can shoot from any and sometimes unexpected position in the attack.

“I haven’t heard such a term,” admitted Erokhin. – But since this refers to Müller, then, apparently, in German it means “attacking footballer playing in space.” That is, my role. Müller is one of the best in this position. Of course, I follow him and notice some moments in his game. “

6. Erokhin’s goal = win or draw for his team. The rule works in all tournaments and with all opponents.

In total, together with Erokhin’s goals, his teams (since joining Rostov six years ago): 28 wins, 3 draws, 2 losses. This required 39 goals to be scored.

Photo: RIA Novosti

7. Alexander’s bomber life began in Moldova, where from 2008 to 2010 he played for Sheriff. Due to the injury of the striker, Erokhin was transferred forward. The result is 16 goals per season.

eight. Even partners admire Erokhin. When Yaroslav Rakitsky walked past Erokhin in the interview zone, he shouted: “This is Modric! Alexander Modric “.

nine. And the ex-Zenit footballer Alexei Igonin introduced the word “erohinodependence”.

“There used to be such a thing as halko-addiction, then there was jubo-addiction, and now we have eroquin-addiction. This is alarming when one footballer comes to the fore and gives a result, it is better that there are several of them. Then everything would be more reliable and of better quality. “

ten. Erokhin is stronger than Dziuba and therefore ousted him from the squad, says Match TV critic Vladimir Bystrov.

“Semak has no options when Malcolm returns from the national team in this form, when there is Alexander Erokhin, who comes out and sharpens. The coach is not his enemy and will not put a weaker player. At the moment, Erokhin is stronger than Dziuba. “

***

Is it stronger? Respond in the comments.

But something else is obvious: Erokhin is in the national team, and Malta on September 7 may well become his client.