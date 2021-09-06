Alfa Romeo announces contract with Bottas

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas will change the team this winter. Finn will move to Alfa Romeo, which has announced a multi-year contract with him.

At Alfa Romeo, Bottas will replace Kimi Raikkonen, who announced his retirement at the end of the season last week. And Bottas himself in Mercedes will be replaced by George Russell. The transition is due to be announced this week.

Bottas is in his fifth season at Mercedes and his best accomplishment has been the vice-world titles in his last two seasons. In less than five seasons, he won 9 races and 17 pole positions.

At Alfa Romeo, Bottas will reunite with Team Leader Frederic Wasser, with whom he worked on the ART team in Formula 3 and GP3.

“A new chapter begins in my career,” Bottas said. – I am delighted to join Alfa Romeo for 2022 and beyond. This brand needs no introduction and has great pages in the history of F1. The potential of the team is clear and I am glad to be able to lead it up the classification, especially considering the new regulations in 2022.

I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished at Brackley and I’m totally focused on completing my job this season as we’re fighting for the title. ”

It is not yet clear who will partner with Bottas next season. Perhaps Antonio Giovinazzi will retain the place, but Alex Elbon, Nick de Vries and Guanyu Zhou are named among his competitors.

