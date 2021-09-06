Angelina Jolie explained why she needed a small role in “The Eternals”

In November 2021, the highly anticipated Marvel movie “The Eternals” will be released in theaters. The picture tells the story of a race of superhumans who lived for thousands of years among humanity, but did not intervene in its conflicts. However, after a certain event, these superheroes come out of the underground of history to protect the Earth from a new threat.

While the MCU already has an all-star cast, The Eternals have brought a host of new faces to the comics, including Salma Hayek and Game of Thrones handsome men Richard Madden and Keith Harington. But more than the rest of the noise in the press, participation in the project of Angelina Jolie made. One of the most famous actresses in the world also decided to play in a large-scale “TV series” Marvel. However, her role in the film is rather small: the star will appear as part of the Eternals family, but she will be given much less screen time than the others.

Why did such a famous artist go into superheroics and even agreed to a small role? Jolie answered this question in the fall issue of Disney magazine D23 for 2021. According to the star, she was attracted by the multinational makeup of the Eternals family.

“That’s the real reason I wanted to do this movie. I had to be part of such a diverse family, and it really didn’t matter to me what the size of the role would be, ”Jolie is quoted as saying by The Direct.

Recall that in life, the actress is a UN Goodwill Ambassador and travels a lot to third world countries with humanitarian missions. Her own family is a reflection of her international views: Angelina adopted a boy from Cambodia, a girl from Ethiopia and another boy in Vietnam.

