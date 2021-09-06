Angelina Jolie pokes Salma Hayek’s face in the cake

Jolie was a guest at Hayek’s 55th birthday celebration and helped fulfill the Mexican tradition of “mordida”.



Actress Salma Hayek celebrated her 55th birthday on September 2 and in honor of the holiday shared a new photo in a swimsuit, and also showed on Instagram a fragment of the holiday, which was attended by her colleague in the film Eternal Angelina Jolie.

In the video, Salma captured the Mexican tradition of pushing the birthday boy with his face in the cake and he took his first bite.

“My brother and I are trying to teach Angelina how to do the Mexican mordida correctly,” Salma signed the video.

Surrounded by friends and family, she sat next to the birthday cake, and her guests chanted “mordida”, which means “bite”. At some point, Jolie poked her star friend with her face in the cake and burst into laughter.

Earlier, Salma boasted a luxurious figure in a bright blue swimsuit.

“I congratulate myself on my 55th birthday! I am already ready for new adventures,” said the actress.

Recall, in an interview with Variety, Hayek admitted that last year she had a very bad coronavirus and almost died.

