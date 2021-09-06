Angelina Jolie reveals the connection between her “unconventional family” and her new role in a Marvel movie

Angelina Jolie talked about how her “unconventional family” helped understand her character’s character in the upcoming Marvel movie “The Eternals.”

46-year-old mother of six takes inspiration from her own life! The Oscar-winning actress played Tena in a new Marvel project directed by Chloe Zhao – a strong warrior who can create any weapon from cosmic energy. The actress spoke in an interview with Entertainment Weekly about how she personally feels about her character, who is among a group of aliens who came together after centuries of separation: “I just wanted to be part of this family. I myself have a slightly unconventional family, so this role seemed close to me. “

Angelina has six children, three of whom are adopted. Now the actress is fighting in court with her 57-year-old ex-husband Brad Pitt for custody of them. Hence the phrase about “non-traditional family”. As Angelina explained, she did come close to the film’s stellar cast, which also included Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Leah McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry and Salma Hayek.

“I don’t think we realized this until we really reached the goal. It seemed to me that the director was pulling something more personal out of us, showing a deeper part of ourselves. She was not going to make us pretend, portray a character. She made sure that we showed ourselves as characters, ”- said Jolie.

Ahead of filming for the highly anticipated Marvel movie, which will hit theaters on November 5, 2021, Angelina was nervous about being part of this massive project. But that all changed when she hit the set with other actors. “Standing next to each other, the first time we were in costumes, we felt tremendous support. We smiled at each other, and there was a lot of kindness, ”added the actress.

Recall that after the filming of the film “The Eternals” was completed in February 2021, Angelina returned to her children – Maddox, Pax, Zakhara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne. This summer, they enjoyed shopping in Beverly Hills, New York, Paris and Venice.

As you know, the battle of Angelina and Brad for custody has been going on for many years. Brad was granted joint custody of the children, with the exception of Maddox, who is legally an adult, in May 2021. But Angelina is struggling with a court decision and intends to receive full custody of five children. The actress has already managed to remove the judge, who made the decision on custody.