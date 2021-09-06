Another Belarusian decided to change her sports citizenship and compete for Poland: Summer sports: Sports: Lenta.ru

The champion of Belarus in equestrian sports Olga Safronova moved to Poland to continue her sports career. Reported by PAP.

According to the source, the athlete must obtain permission to compete under a neutral flag, then she will be able to compete for Poland. It is noted that Safronova is not going to renounce Belarusian citizenship. The Polish Equestrian Federation is interested in cooperation with the Belarusian one.

Safronova was part of Belarus for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, but before the start of the competition she was expelled from the team due to the doping found on the horse. In Poland, Safronova did an anti-doping test, which did not show the presence of prohibited substances. The athlete has repeatedly opposed the current government in the country.

In early August, Belarusian athlete Kristina Timanovskaya moved to Poland due to a conflict with Belarusian sports officials. The athlete publicly expressed dissatisfaction with the decision of the team’s management to use her in one of the races instead of another athlete. After that, Timanovskaya was expelled from the national team of the country at the Games, and officials tried to forcibly return her home.