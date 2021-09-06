Another Poco X3 exploded

V April this year one of users suddenly exploded and the Poco X3 smartphone caught fire, which in that moment was charging. Not passed and four months – and a similar story happened.

What happened?

The affected user told in Twitter that the incident occurred by a similar model – Poco X3 Pro, which was purchased just a couple of months ago. V the moment of the explosion, the gadget was connected to charger and lay on beds.

TO fortunately, the user got off with a burnt blanket cloth, but the smartphone itself is completely out of build – that’s what from it remains:

The owner requires a replacement for new apparatus, in otherwise, he threatens to contact court. Poco representatives immediately reacted to message and promised to figure it out. “We’re sorry to hear that, and we hope you v security. V Poco all our devices pass several quality checks, and we we provide maximum usability on all your devices. To make sense of this question, please share the information below, and we we will contact you“, – written by company representatives in social networks.

A source: Ammybhardwaj

