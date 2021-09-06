Another Redmi hit began to work worse after the MIUI 12.5 update

MIUI 12.5 firmware has become problematic for another popular smartphone from Xiaomi, which was released under the Redmi brand.

Who is this time?

Earlier we wrote that the update broke Redmi Note 8 Pro, while Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi K20 Pro began to experience problems with autonomy. Now it became known that MIUI 12.5 disrupted the Redmi K30 Ultra.

There are three main issues reported by users. The first is slow charging. The second is to automatically switch the screen refresh rate to 60 Hz mode. The third is overheating. Recall that the Redmi K30 Ultra is equipped with a 120Hz AMOLED panel and supports 33W charging.

Xiaomi has already responded to complaints, but limited itself to general advice. In particular, the company recommends that you keep moisture away from the USB-C connector and use the original power adapter and USB cable. As for overheating, experts are already working on solving this problem. The same goes for the automatic switching of the screen refresh rate to 60 Hz.

Recall that Redmi K30 Ultra is a smartphone announced in August 2020 along with Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra for the company’s birthday. The model went on sale for $ 290. In just a minute, the manufacturer sold 100,000 devices.

Source: Gizchina

Do you know that

The most popular Xiaomi products on Aliexpress are:

For those who want to know more: