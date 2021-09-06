Apple to unveil Watch Series 7 alongside iPhone 13, but sales may be delayed

While recent leaks have indicated that Apple is having problems with the Watch Series 7 smartwatch, it is now reported that the company is still planning to unveil the new device alongside the iPhone 13 as early as next week. According to Bloomberg, Apple has no plans to delay the launch of the watch, but it will be available in highly limited quantities at launch.

Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman considered a couple of scenarios for the launch of the new product. He is confident that the Apple Watch Series 7 will be announced at the September event along with the iPhone 13. However, Gurman believes that the device may be available in very small quantities in the early days after the announcement. In addition, a scenario similar to the launch of the iPhone X in 2017, when the smartphone went on sale almost two months after the official presentation, is also possible.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is expected to receive a new flat-edged design and will be available in 41mm and 45mm sizes. The watch is not expected to receive any new health tracking sensors this year, as Apple will focus on new designs and larger displays. Gourmet said earlier today that the Apple Watch will not get blood pressure monitoring capabilities. Note that an earlier report from the Nikkei reported that this technology will appear in Apple smartwatches in 2021.