Apple Watch Series 7 to showcase iPhone 13 – Wylsacom

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple will still show Apple Watch Series 7 at the September presentation, which may take place on the 14th, but the smartwatch will go on sale later and in limited quantities.

What is the reason for the delay?

Apple faced manufacturing challenges due to the new case. This was revealed at the stage of small-scale production, after which the whole process was frozen.

Previously, it was not possible to identify the problem, because due to the pandemic, Apple employees move with restrictions, which means they cannot fully control production.

The gourmet suggests that the watch will be announced in September, but sales may start in October-November, and even then in limited quantities. It seems that history is repeating itself with the very first Apple Watch.

What is known about the Apple Watch Series 7?

The watch will be released in two new sizes: 41 and 45 mm instead of the current 40 and 44 mm. The display will increase, its resolution, and on this occasion will present exclusive dials that will not be available to owners of previous generations.

The information with the straps has not been clarified until recently: some insiders claim that the old straps will be compatible with the new watches, and some think the other way around. A photo of straps for the 44-mm version has already flashed on the network, but this does not mean anything: a similar situation was with Series 4, when the size of the watch and the display increased, and the compatibility of accessories was preserved.

Apple Watch Series 7 will receive a new system-on-a-chip, which will be designed on a two-layer PCB. The watch will also receive a more capacious battery due to the freed up space, but the new sensors, it seems, will be left for the next generations.