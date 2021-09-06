Argentina national team flew from Brazil after an interrupted match World Cup: Football: Sport: Lenta.ru

Argentina’s national team flew out of Brazil after the 2022 World Cup qualifying match was canceled. This is reported in the official Twitter-Account of the Argentine national team.

“We are heading home,” the players wrote and posted a photo from the plane.

TASS, citing local media, also reports that the federal police are not going to investigate the violation by the Argentine national team players of the rules for entering the country. It is noted that law enforcement officers interviewed the athletes at the airport, after which they were advised to leave Brazil.

Earlier it was reported that the match between the national teams of Brazil and Argentina in the qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Cup was interrupted. In the tenth minute, there was a scuffle between the Argentine players and members of the opponent’s coaching staff. The reason was the appearance on the field of Brazilian police officers and representatives of the country’s Ministry of Health. This did not suit the Argentine team, and the players decided to go to the room under the stands. At that time, the score in the meeting was 0: 0.

The meeting was interrupted due to a violation of the coronavirus protocol. The Brazilian side said that four Argentine players from the English Premier League (Premier League) – Emiliano Martinez, Emiliano Buendía, Giovanni Lo Celso and Christian Romero – have not gone through a 14-day quarantine and cannot take part in the meeting.