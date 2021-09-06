Argentina national team left Brazil after an interrupted World Cup match – 09/06/2021

“We are heading home,” the players wrote and posted a photo from the plane.

TASS, citing local media, also reports that the federal police are not going to investigate the violation by the Argentine national team players of the rules for entering the country. It is noted that law enforcement officers interviewed the athletes at the airport, after which they were advised to leave Brazil.

Earlier it was reported that the match between the national teams of Brazil and Argentina in the qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Cup was interrupted. In the tenth minute, there was a scuffle between the Argentine players and members of the opponent’s coaching staff. The reason was the appearance on the field of Brazilian police officers and representatives of the country’s Ministry of Health. This did not suit the Argentine team, and the players decided to go to the room under the stands. At that time, the score in the meeting was 0: 0.