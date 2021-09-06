Ariana Grande’s brother got engaged to boyfriend

38-year-old social activist and brother of singer Ariana Grande Franky announced his engagement to his boyfriend, actor Hale Leon. It is noteworthy that this happened almost a month after the wedding of his famous sister.

Ariana Grande’s brother will have a wedding

A touching ceremony took place at a home in Los Angeles. It was attended by the couple’s relatives and close friends. In particular, Grande’s mother Joan and Leona’s aunt Caroline were among the guests.

Frankie Grande decided to arrange a surprise for his boyfriend. He invited Hale to celebrate the 4th anniversary of his sober lifestyle and threw a party. Ariana’s brother created the engagement using virtual reality.

It was such a wonderful, wonderful moment. Hale was very surprised and we both began to cry with joy. I’ve been working on proposing him in virtual reality for over a year and it was absolutely exciting for both of us,

– said Frankie.



Frankie Grande and Hale Leon / Photo People

What is known about the relationship between Frankie Grande and Hale Leon