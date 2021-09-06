Atomic Heart developers talked about music and the system of destruction of robots – they will allow you to punch through

In the Discord channel, the developers at Mundfish have answered a few questions.

Users wondered if the robots were modeled from the inside, as shown in the pictures, or if the models were empty (as they usually do in games).

To which they replied: “How robots are created in the modern gaming industry is not our approach. We went the hard way: you can knock off the casing from each robot in Atomic Heart and see how you are attacked by a mechanical skeleton with all the insides. Through holes let you literally look through the robot: imagine how cool it is when a fast Vovchik runs at you in a dusty corridor, you make holes in it from a Kalashnikov, a bright light source breaks through it from behind, and volume rays passing through the robot make it clear how many new holes you just did it! “

Composer Mick Gordon (Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, Doom Eternal) contributes to the Atomic Heart soundtrack. Users wondered whether the entire soundtrack was written by Mick, whether there would be “non-fiction” music (works by Shostakovich, Glinka, etc., or “Arlecchino and” Music connected us).

To which they replied: “Imagine that you were walking in the open world, stumbled upon robots and triggered an alarm. A tense, eerie siren goes off. As in Chernobyl. First roll. The second … The drums smoothly connect to the siren … And now, while the robots are running in your direction, the “alarm” smoothly turns into a recognizable meat track in the spirit of Gordon – metal or experimental techno, which stunningly contrasts with the surrounding events. And the siren doesn’t go anywhere – it’s part of the track!

The soundtrack has a separate place in the plot – and we have a rationale for how songs from ours appeared in the alternative universe.

At the same time, Soviet tracks contrast with aggressive, dark electronics and industrial. Mick Gordon and our composers are working on the soundtrack. “

The developers note that “we approached the sound with the same thoroughness as everything else in Atomic Heart. We have tried to bring the maximum of fresh and unusual solutions to all systems that control music ”.

They also explained what was happening with the P-3 beard, which disappeared and appeared in the commercials. A logical question arose: she will appear according to the plot or not.

To which they replied: “Everything is simpler: we did not immediately approve the final character model. P-3 – wears a beard, but not too big. Let’s just say he has 3-5 days of unshaven;). And you can see his beard in detail in the cutscenes from the third person, which are rendered right on the engine. “