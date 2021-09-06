Atomic Heart’s authors answered a new batch of fan questions

The development team of the post-apocalyptic action movie Atomic Heart from the Moscow studio Mundfish has published another collection of answers to fans’ questions on the official Discord channel of the game.

This time (for the third time), it was about the implementation of musical accompaniment in Atomic Heart, filling the local robots and vegetation on the face of the protagonist, Major P-3.

According to the authors, unlike most games, mechanized opponents in Atomic Heart are modeled, including from the inside: from each you can knock down the skin and see “Mechanical skeleton with all entrails”…

The music for Atomic Heart is being made by composers Mundfish and Mick Gordon, whose “Recognizable sound” emphasizes “Depressive technological dystopia” behind a light wrapper.

Especially for Atomic Heart, the team went through “Under a thousand” compositions of the 50-80s and selected the most suitable ones. How songs from the real universe appeared in the alternative, they will also explain in the game.

As for the facial hair of Major P-3, the final model of the character includes a beard (in some trailers, the hero was without stubble). It will be possible to see it in detail in the cutscenes (on the engine) from the third person.

Atomic Heart is preparing for release on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S. The game still has no release date (the developers claim that “Not so long to wait”), and the creators are already thinking about a sequel.