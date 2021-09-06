Avtomobilist goalkeeper Jakub Kovar was put on the list of injured until the end of the season

The Czech goalkeeper will no longer play this season. The KHL record holder was placed on the list of those injured until the end of the championship.

Over the past several seasons, the Yekaterinburg Avtomobilist has been one of the wealthiest clubs in the Continental Hockey League. The residents of the Urals have a consistently high budget and do not skimp on paying salaries to their hockey players and coaches. In the offseason, Yekaterinburg residents did serious work in the transfer market, filling up a number of foreign hockey players with money, including forwards Ryan Spooner, Shane Prince, Stefan Da Costaas well as a defender Jesse Blacker… Let’s not forget that the head coach also retained his place in the team. Bill Peters, one of the top most expensive specialists in the league.





“Avtomobilist” will “shoot”, “Siberia” will get into the playoffs? What to expect from the East in the KHL season

“For the 2021/22 season, our budget will be approximately two billion rubles. The budget for all three teams: Avtomobilist, Miner and Avto, – said the club director Maxim Ryabkov… Despite the fact that the data on the salaries of the players and the payroll of the club are classified information in the KHL, this data is leaked to the network every now and then. According to the publication “Sport-Express”, the payment of “Avtomobilist” for this season as of May 31 was 913 million rubles. From that moment on, defender Maxim Berezin left the Ural club, which allowed the team to meet the salary ceiling. It is not surprising that with such a statement, the club’s management set the highest goals for their team, namely, the fight at least for reaching the Gagarin Cup final.

However, the start of the regular season turned out to be an outright disaster for Avtomobilist. Already in the first match of the season, the Urals fell under the rink of Metallurg Magnitogorsk. One of the main characters of the meeting was the newcomer of Magnitka Denis Zernov, who scored a double in his debut match for the club. Other newcomers to the team also performed well. Ilya Vorobyov… The puck was scored by the attackers Anatoly Nikontsev and Philip Maye, and the final score was set by the Swedish defender Linus Hultström… Avtomobilist received a sensitive blow on the home ice after being defeated by its direct competitor in the Eastern Conference.





Magnitka has made a strong start in the new season. Defeat and strong-willed victory gained

However, Avtomobilist’s problems did not end there. There was no main goalkeeper in the team’s application for the next championship match Jakub Kovarz, and this immediately attracted attention. The 33-year-old goalkeeper acted unsuccessfully in the game against Metallurg, having managed to reflect only 20 shots out of 26. But given Kovar’s love for heavy workload, Avtomobilist’s coaching staff would hardly have gone to withdraw the legionnaire from the squad after one unsuccessful match. In addition, in the summer, Yakub practically did not play, recovering from a knee injury that ruined his previous season. In this regard, it was logical to provide Kovar with the maximum number of games at the start of the championship so that the Czech goalkeeper gains playing condition.

Without Kovar, the main goalkeeper of Avtomobilist turned out to be Dmitry Shikinwho looked good during pre-season training, during which he even managed to issue several shut-outs. But the game with “Salavat Yulaev” for Dmitry did not work out. The Russian goalkeeper parried only 12 shots out of 16 and gave way to the young Vladimir Galkin in the middle of the meeting. The 21-year-old goalkeeper did not miss the meeting in the remaining time, but the Urals were already neither cold nor hot from this. Peters’ team started the season with two consecutive losses with a total score of 4:10, settling in the penultimate place in the Eastern Conference.





Avtomobilist crashed and stalled at the start of the KHL. Is it time for Canadian Peters to go home?

It would make no sense to pay serious attention to the team’s standings after two matches of the championship, if not for one “but”. The next day, sad news came from the Avtomobilist camp. In the middle of the day, information was leaked that the main goalkeeper of Kovar’s team had a relapse of his old injury. In the spring, Kovář underwent surgery on the knee joint, and in August he underwent a rehabilitation course in Germany. It was this damage that caused Yakub to be absent from the application for the game against Salavat. Moreover, there was talk that serious health problems could lead to the end of the career of one of the best legionnaires in the history of the league.

Director of Avtomobilist Maxim Ryabkov commented on the information about the future of the Czech goalkeeper. “The official information is that goalkeeper Jakub Kovar is included in the list of injured, he complains about his condition and well-being. We will discuss his further future with his side, “Ryabkov said in an interview with the correspondent of the” Championship “Pavel Panyshev.

After some time, it became known that this season Yakub will definitely not be able to return to the ice. Avtomobilist has placed the goalkeeper on the list of injured players until the end of the season. Now 60 million rubles have been released in the team’s payment, and the Ural club will be able to start looking for a foreign goalkeeper on the free agent market. Or maybe Avtomobilist will consider the option of buying out the contract of one of the goalkeepers playing in the European championship. In any case, the Urals are unlikely to continue the season with the Shikin-Galkin goalkeeper tandem.



Related news Avtomobilist added Kovar to the list of injured until the end of the season

As for Kovar, Yakub has played in the KHL since 2013. After three seasons in Yekaterinburg, in 2016 due to a conflict with the head coach of Avtomobilist Andrey Razin, moved to Severstal from Cherepovets. Having played one season at Severstal, he returned to Avtomobilist. In January 2019, Yakub took part in the KHL All-Star Game as part of the Kharlamov division. A few days later, Kovar set the league record for the most wins (38 wins in 50 games) in a single season for goalkeepers, and remains undefeated to date. The current contract of Kovar is calculated until the end of this season, which has already been completed for the goalkeeper.

During his career in the KHL, the goalkeeper played 436 matches, in which he won 198 victories. On both counts, Jakub is in fourth place in the history of the league and in first place among foreign goalkeepers. He also has 45 zero matches (fifth in the KHL and first among foreigners). Despite the absence of team victories, without a doubt, Kovar has already written his name in the history of the league, and it will be a great pity if his career in Russia ends on such a minor note.