Beauty Digest: From Kendall Jenner Parody to Donald Trump’s Concealer

Kendall Jenner

Journalists found out that Donald Trump uses a five-dollar concealer (350 rubles), Organic Kitchen and popular bloggers released their fifth cosmetics collaboration, Kendall Jenner shot a funny parody of Kylie Jenner, and Serge Lutens released a fragrance inspired by the concept of sin. What else they talked about this week in the world of beauty – read in our material.

Donald Trump uses concealer for five dollars (350 rubles)

We wondered for a long time what kind of self-tanning carrot shade Donald Trump uses. It turned out that the President of the United States cannot live without a tube of the Swiss moisturizing concealer Bronx Colors in the shade of Orange. By the way, you can buy it in the L’Etoile network for 350 rubles (there are seven colors to choose from).

An article in the Washington Post last week featured an employee at Trump’s Bedminster Golf Club talking about his habits. According to her, the president always demanded that there be two full and one half-full tubes of this product in the house.

Viva Glam MAC charitable campaign celebrated its 25th anniversary

AIDS Day was recently celebrated around the world. MAC has been carrying out an important social mission for 25 years as part of the Viva Glam charity campaign, raising awareness of this issue and helping millions of people.

The history of Viva Glam lipstick, launched in 1994, at the height of the HIV epidemic, has 25 campaigns in which 47 stars took part, including Elton John, Ricky Martin, Rihanna, Pamela Anderson, Christina Aguilera and others.

All proceeds from the sale of lipsticks go to charitable partnerships in support of people living with HIV / AIDS. In 2019 alone, the campaign raised more than $ 500 million.

Our fundraising model of donating 100 percent of the proceeds to charity was one of the first such models in the world and allowed us to contribute to the solution of the problem on a scale that we never dreamed of. Says John Demsey, Chairman of the MAC AIDS Foundation and President of the Estée Lauder Group.

Since 2010, more than 200 million rubles have been collected from lipstick sales in Russia. The funds were donated to Russian charitable foundations: “Steps”, “Focus Media”, “Kovcheg”, “Doctors Children”, “Family Children” and others.

Organic Kitchen and Popular Bloggers Launch Fifth Cosmetic Collaboration

The Russian brand continues to cooperate with bloggers and has already released its fifth line of face, body and hair care products. This time, the creator of the telegram channel “Beauty for 300” Ekaterina Slyadneva, lifestyle blogger Alina Kreida, hair expert Lera Rykova, master of dry haircut Sasha Sheveleva, travel blogger and photographer Yana Leventseva, blogger Yulia Taskaeva, fashion- stylist Katya Gusse, the first man – a beauty blogger in the country Sergey Ostrikov and blogger Arina Kholina.

Moisturizing glitter face mask, shampoo for deep cleansing of hair, matting cream for oily skin with palm extract, scrub powder with salicylic and citric acid, “invisible” gel for styling, relaxing cream for tired legs – these are just some of the interesting novelties. …

Kendall Jenner made a parody of Kylie Jenner

Nobody knows you better than brothers and sisters. This probably explains why Kendall Jenner dedicated her hilarious video to her little sister Kylie. In the episode of the reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, members of the Kardashian family – Jenner seem to have decided to have some fun. They dressed up in each other: Chris became Chloe, Kourtney became Kim, and Kendall became Kylie.

Kendall donned Kylie’s signature pink ombre wig and then dabbed in bright red Kylie Cosmetics lipstick.

Oh god, she’s amazing. She’s so damn good She says, applying the product to her lips and teeth.

Kylie Jenner loved the parody.

You look pretty as Kylie She said to Kendall.

Nice gifts at Be Beauty Bar

Be Beauty Bar is not only a place where you can make spectacular styling, bright makeup, creative manicure and pedicure, but also a space where beauty products for every taste are presented. Before the New Year, there was another reason to come to Rochdelskaya, 15, or to the Vegas Kuntsevo shopping and entertainment center: if you buy three thousand rubles or more, they give you a branded holographic cosmetic bag with Bed Hair products.

Aroma La Couche du diable, Serge Lutens (9 500 rubles)



Serge Lutin accompanies each launch with poetry or a story. They are as mysterious as the names of the compositions: Femininité du Bois, Tubéreuse criminelle, L’orpheline. The list of ingredients is never fully disclosed, even to reporters. It’s not often that a perfumer releases new items. That is why we could not ignore the “sinister” composition called “The Devil’s Bed”, which is inspired by the concept of sin.

The perfumer decided to revive oud – it is on its hypnotic sound that La Couche du diable is built. A rich and balsamic heart is set off by floral notes of rose, saffron and dried fruit compote.