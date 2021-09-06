Beauty recipes from Natalie Portman: the actress spoke about her beauty routine | People

Popular American actress Natalie Portman gave an interview in which she revealed the secrets of her beauty routine. Also, the celebrity told how her film career influenced her attitude to beauty.

According to her, due to the constant filming, for which she had to constantly paint, the process of applying makeup seemed to be work for her. She talked about this with a journalist for the Elle edition.

“Now that I have children, I begin to appreciate it and again feel the excitement of this process,” – said Portman.

When asked by a journalist what is included in the beauty routine, Natalie replied that she wears sunscreen every day and uses a light concealer, mascara and lipstick. At the end of the day, the star washes off her makeup and moisturizes her face with a cream before bed.

We add that the famous actress has her own special way of applying perfume in everyday life. She noted that she loves to sprinkle perfume and enter the cloud of scent.

“I love fragrances and I think they play a key role in our emotions. I love sprinkling my Miss Dior and walking into a cloud of fragrance, as my mother taught me, and feeling like it is a light rain with the most beautiful fragrance. then it will not be too concentrated and only a slight mist of perfume will fall on the hair, but it will be quite enough for others to hear, “concluded Portman.

