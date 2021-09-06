Beauty secrets from Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow

48-year-old Gwyneth Paltrow recently literally blew up the Internet, and all because in the new advertising campaign for her brand Goop, the actress appeared … topless. The figure of the star caused general admiration: toned skin, excellent muscle tone. PEOPLETALK editors admired and immediately found out the main beauty secrets of Paltrow. Here is a list of what an actress does to stay in great shape.

Skin massage with a dry natural brush

The actress devotes ten minutes a day to massage the whole body with a dry natural brush. This stimulates blood circulation, and makes the skin itself softer and more tender.

Salt scrub after massage

After an intense massage, the actress applies a salt scrub – but any other exfoliating product can be used instead. For example, coffee grounds (Gwyneth, as an ardent eco-activist, would definitely approve).

Moisturizing the skin

Some scrubs have a strong moisturizing effect, but after others you need to apply cream, oil, or lotion. The main thing is not to forget to nourish the skin daily.

Physical exercise

The actress trains for two hours a day, while the lion’s share of the load in her classes is dance elements.

Yoga

Not a day without practice! Paltrow adds yoga to physical activity so that the body is not only strong, but also resilient and flexible.

Smart water

To keep your body firm and smooth, it is important not only to apply moisturizers, but also to drink plenty of water. Paltrow not only adheres to the drinking regime, but also adds pink Himalayan salt to the water – a natural antioxidant that has anti-aging properties.