Beauty secrets from Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow

Skin massage with a dry natural brush
The actress devotes ten minutes a day to massage the whole body with a dry natural brush. This stimulates blood circulation, and makes the skin itself softer and more tender.
Salt scrub after massage
After an intense massage, the actress applies a salt scrub – but any other exfoliating product can be used instead. For example, coffee grounds (Gwyneth, as an ardent eco-activist, would definitely approve).
Moisturizing the skin
Some scrubs have a strong moisturizing effect, but after others you need to apply cream, oil, or lotion. The main thing is not to forget to nourish the skin daily.
Physical exercise
The actress trains for two hours a day, while the lion’s share of the load in her classes is dance elements.
Yoga
Not a day without practice! Paltrow adds yoga to physical activity so that the body is not only strong, but also resilient and flexible.
Smart water
To keep your body firm and smooth, it is important not only to apply moisturizers, but also to drink plenty of water. Paltrow not only adheres to the drinking regime, but also adds pink Himalayan salt to the water – a natural antioxidant that has anti-aging properties. -0-