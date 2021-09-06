Binance Says It Will Stop Offering Ethereum In Singapore

HONG KONG, Sep 6 Reuters – Embattled Binance, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, said it would stop buying Ethereum in Singapore, days after the state central bank City State decided to demonetize its services.

Monetary Authority of Singapore became the latest regulator to take action against Binance, warning last week that his platform in storage, Binance.com may violate the law by providing banking services to Singapore residents without a license.

Binance.com will stop offering Singapore dollar conversion options and Singapore dollar trading pairs on September 10, and the app will be removed from Singapore iOs and Google Play Stores, according to a posting on its website.

Restrictions applied only to the Singapore platform Binancerather than its global platform, which Changpeng Zhao, the company’s chief executive officer, encouraged users to migrate to.

Cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, which previously had to serve almost all markets in the world through a single platform, are now increasingly facing resistance from local regulators.

In recent months, regulators in Britain, Italy and Hong kong stated that units Binance are not authorized to carry out certain activities in their markets, while the financial regulator of Malaysia reproached the exchange for illegal activities in the country. Bloomberg also reported earlier this year that Binance is under investigation by the US Department of Justice and Internal Revenue Service (Internal Revenue Service).

Zhao said last month that he wants to improve his relationship with regulators.