Bitcoin Conference 2022 will bring together over 30,000 participants in Miami

One of the largest Bitcoin conferences, Bitcoin 2022, will take place from 6 to 9 April 2022 in Miami. The organizers informed ForkLog about this.

Opens the Industry Day program, which will bring together more than 6,000 world industry leaders, 80 speakers and 4,000 companies. The main topics are the mass adoption of bitcoin and the further development of the industry.

After two days of the main conference, the Sound Money Fest music festival will take place. It will bring together founders, executives, Bitcoin experts and industry newcomers to participate in panel discussions, networking and live performances.

The organizers expect Bitcoin 2022 to bring together over 30,000 guests from all over the world. The event will be broadcast live in multiple languages.

Those wishing to join Bitcoin 2022 will be offered several options for participation:

general admission (April 7-9);

Industry Pass (April 6-9);

Whale Pass (VIP access for all days of the conference).

The organizers also promised to provide free tickets for certain categories of guests, including students.

In March 2020, the conference was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Blockstream CEO Adam Back, cryptographer Nick Szabo, bitcoin developer Matt Corallo and others were supposed to speak at Bitcoin 2020.

In June 2021, the event brought together over 12,000 attendees in Miami. Among the speakers was the President of Salvador Nayib Bukele – then he announced plans to recognize bitcoin as legal tender. A few days later, the country’s authorities adopted the relevant document; it will enter into force on September 7.

